Seat opens on Madison School Board as Cris Carusi says she won't run again

Madison School Board member Cris Carusi announced Thursday she will not seek reelection to the board, creating an open seat in next April's election.
“After much deliberation, I have made the difficult decision not to seek reelection to the board. While my commitment to public education and children has not wavered, my life has changed in significant ways since I took my oath of office in April 2019,” she said in a statement Thursday.
The changes include a new job, but she didn't provide details. She said it would be difficult for her to commit the time her position as a board member demands and deserves if she were to serve a second term.
“I am privileged to serve on the most diverse Board in the history of our district, and I wish to thank my fellow board members for their unwavering commitment to justice and equity in education. I’m proud of what we have accomplished together.”
Three school board seats are up for reelection in April and if any of them have more than two candidates, a primary would be held in February.
"I have learned a tremendous amount from Cris, her leadership was steadfast and constructive throughout a global pandemic and I will always be grateful that I had the opportunity to work with her," Board president Ali Muldrow said of Carusi's decision.
Muldrow, who is also up for reelection, announced her intent to seek another term via Facebook on Nov. 15 in a post that read “I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to serve as a member of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s Board of Education and I am committed to the long term success of our educators, students, and schools.”
During her time on the board, Muldrow was a part of a number of significant decisions including unanimous votes to hire Superintendent Carlton Jenkins and to remove school resource officers from Madison’s four main high schools, both of which took place in summer 2020.
Muldrow said her accomplishments as president include reopening Madison schools for full-time instruction in the fall after buildings were shuttered in March 2020 due to the pandemic, and championing universal mental health days for educators which she plans to continue with the goal of expanding mental health days to students as well.
"It was one thing to be on the board when schools closed but to be part of reopening schools and ensuring the safety of our young people and educators required a community to come together for our students and I am very proud to be a part of that," she said.
She told the Capital Times in November that teacher retention is among her primary focuses, should she win her third term. Teacher shortages and retention have been a serious challenge for school districts in Dane County and across Wisconsin, with the pandemic aggravating already precarious staffing struggles in education.
Board members voted unanimously in November to increase pay for substitute teachers in an effort to draw more help to the district.
Muldrow was also at the forefront of the successful effort to remove Madison police officers from district high schools in 2020, a decision that has come under scrutiny this year after several violent incidents at East High School. Just this week a student was charged with beating another student outside West High School and on Thursday an East-La Follette High School basketball game was postponed after a La Follette student was arrested for bringing a gun to school.
Board member Ananda Mirilli, who is also up for reelection, said she has not yet finalized her decision on whether or not to run.
Incumbents who choose not to run for reelection are required to file a notice of non-candidacy by Dec. 27. Candidates were able to begin circulating nomination papers on Wednesday, with the number of required signatures due in January.
The Madison City Clerk’s office has yet to receive forms from candidates interested in running for the school board seats but Mary Jo Walters, who ran for lieutenant governor in 2014 as a Democrat, has said that she will seek Carusi’s seat.