The Madison School Board will meet for the first time on Monday night to begin the process of finding the district's next superintendent, after Carlton Jenkins announced last week that he would retire in July.

The board will explore the many possible timelines for the search but won't make a decision on that Monday.

"I think the best course of action prioritizes stability for students, leverages the voices of our principals and our teachers and causes as little disruption as possible," Board President Ali Muldrow said.

Muldrow said she may prefer an expedited timeline so that the search process doesn't compete with the 2024 school board election cycle, and so that Jenkins potentially could help with the transition as the district juggles a challenging budget, staffing shortages and more.

"Those are some of the things that make me personally lean towards an expedited process or a more efficient process, as long as we can engage the community, particularly teachers and principals," she said.

Jenkins will retire effective July 28 after nearly three years leading the district. The district's first Black superintendent, Jenkins said his retirement was largely so he could spend more time with his family.

Among the board's options? Hiring an interim superintendent while the board takes its time searching, expediting the process so that Jenkins can train his replacement and asking Jenkins to stay on longer to provide stability.

"We have a lot of options," Muldrow said.

The board will likely use a search firm to assist with finding candidates, and Muldrow said that partnership, as well as community engagement throughout the process, may affect the timeline.

During the search, the School Board will add at least one new member. Chris Gomez Schmidt is not running for reelection, and computer engineer Badri Lankella and former Madison teacher Blair Mosner-Feltham are competing to fill her seat. Nicki Vander Meulen is also up for reelection but is running unopposed. The election will be held April 4.

For more than half of the board, this will be their first time going through the process of finding a new superintendent.

The last time the board searched for a superintendent was after Jennifer Cheatham retired in 2019.

During that process, the board first appointed Jane Belmore as interim superintendent during the process. Then it took about nine months for the board to find and hire Cheatham's replacement, Matthew Gutierrez. He eventually backed out of the job, however, and it took the board another three months to hire Jenkins.

The board has a little more than five months until Jenkins' retirement date.

