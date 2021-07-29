Sean Leavy announced as new Madison East principal

Leavy's work in Beloit from 2006-09 overlapped with Jenkins' second stint in the district from 2006-10.

Before joining administration, Leavy was a social studies teacher for seven years, according to Jenkins' letter.

"We ask you to join us in welcoming Mr. Leavy to our community and the MMSD family," Jenkins wrote. "We look forward to his leadership in continuing the great work at East High."

Leavy's credentials include a master's degree from Ohio State University, a bachelor's degree in education from Mississippi Valley State University and a director of instruction administrator certification from Viterbo University. He is also expected to complete his district administrator certification from Viterbo next year.

According to the Beloit Daily News, Leavy was also elected to the Beloit School Board in April.

The announcement comes a little more than a month before the 2021-22 school year begins.

"As we emerge from the pandemic, East staff have been working diligently to plan and prepare for the reopening of school this fall, to ensure our return is a safe and strong start to a productive and successful 2021-2022 school year," Jenkins wrote. "I feel it is important to provide the East High School community with an established, experienced leader to move your great work forward, who strongly believes in creating a welcoming and belonging learning experience for students."

