Schuster Prize inspires La Follette writers in third year

Benjamin said the opportunity to inspire writing in youth “sort of vindicates what I’ve been doing all my life,” and ensures that at least some people will “continue to value the importance of telling stories.” Noting that many of this year’s entries were about serious topics, he said the essays seem to serve as “sort of catharsis” in a challenging time, but whatever their purpose, the students are developing a talent that will help them for the rest of their lives.

“I know most of these kids who compete in the Schuster Prize are not going to become writers,” he said, adding, “They are probably wise not to,” with a laugh. “But they are developing a skill that will serve them well in virtually everything they do.”

Meeting with the students, which this year he did at their homes to award the prizes rather than through the traditional ceremony, gives him hope for the future.

“Receiving their thanks in person was really satisfying,” Benjamin said. “It gave me a sense that, no matter how hard things are, we have this group of kids who have all the potential in the world to make things better if people will pay attention.”

