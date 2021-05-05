Schools will receive nearly $1.5 million in Dane County grants to support mental health

The funds will be used for a variety of efforts, including funding staff positions, purchasing materials, assisting in trainings, resources to address bullying and a focus on suicide prevention.

In MMSD, the grant will fund two “mental health navigator” positions, which mental health coordinator Kristen Guetschow said will be “designed to support families, walking alongside them to help navigate the systems that are out there to support our students and families.” It will also add a bilingual resource specialist who can help school-based staff with translation and focus on supporting direct interpretation with families.

“One of the reasons I really appreciate this grant is I think it’s really been increasing the conversation around the mental health needs of our students and families,” Guetschow said. “Anything that elevates that conversation is wonderful, and when there’s funding attached to it that’s always appreciated.”