Schools struggle to cover teacher absences amid worker shortage and pandemic

If you want to help

Those interested in becoming a substitute teacher in the Madison School District can visit https://go.madison.com/MadisonSubs.

Those interested in becoming a substitute teacher in Verona can visit https://go.madison.com/VeronaSubs.

Those interested in becoming a substitute teacher in other Dane County districts can visit https://go.madison.com/TeachersOnCall.

Certified substitutes must have a degree in education and hold a state of Wisconsin teaching license.

Permitted substitutes need to hold a state of Wisconsin three-year short-term substitute license and have either an associate's degree or bachelor's degree. The degree does not need to be in education.