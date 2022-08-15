Schools receive less money for special education as costs rise and parents struggle

In the span of five years, 12-year-old Max Glass-Hui has changed schools five times.

Diagnosed with Down syndrome and autism, Max doesn’t have biological speech and communicates using an electronic augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) device. He also has developmental feeding issues and requires assistance to get the nutrition he needs during the day at school.

Tiffany Glass, Max's mother, said they have never found a classroom that provided the resources her son needs.

“In the past, we’ve often had experiences where he’ll be in a school, we’ll request a reasonable accommodation and the school and/or the district will say no and that triggers a crisis, it forces him to leave the school," she said.

Max has been in and out of the Madison School District since he was 4 years old. He left the district to attend a private school, which was able to provide the services Max needed, but returned to Madison after the private school closed. In Madison, Glass would find a school that offered only some of the services Max needed, requiring her to look for other supports on her own while she worked full-time.

“It’s been extremely difficult for our family, just the daily logistics of trying to access school are very difficult for him, difficult for us,” she said.

The cost of special education climbed to more than $1.5 billion in Wisconsin in the 2020-21 school year, but state reimbursement to cover those costs for that year remained below $500 million, which has left school districts to make up the difference. And with the recent jump in inflation, those costs are expected to soar even higher.

Madison School District officials have pointed to the current staffing shortage, which they say was made worse by a lack of state funding to support the rising cost of special education, as a major hurdle in providing special-education students with the services they need. Officials have also repeatedly pointed to the 0% increase in revenue limits in the state's biennial budget as a main reason they’re unable to hire more staff to support special-needs students, or to pay the current staff higher wages.

Legislative Republicans have repeatedly defended the lack of an increase by noting schools will be getting $2.3 billion in federal COVID relief aid, known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER funds. But school officials note that the use of ESSER dollars for ongoing expenses, such as hiring more staff or increasing wages, could create a fiscal cliff in school districts once the one-time money, meant to mitigate pandemic-related learning loss, runs out.

The rate at which special education in Wisconsin’s public schools is funded has been on a steady decline, from 70% in 1973, according to a 2019 report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum, to the current rate of roughly 30%, as costs increase.

“It’s really difficult to keep up with inflation and meet what are extremely reasonable requests when this is what we’re dealing with,” said Melinda Heinritz, president of the Madison Public Schools Foundation.

Initiatives to identify students with learning disabilities at a young age, address those and improve teaching coupled with an increase in the number of students with more complex needs and, now, high inflation, has driven the cost of special education up, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

The Madison School District did not respond to requests for information regarding the number of students on individual education plans (IEPs) during the 2021-22 school year. Nor did officials respond to a request for information regarding the total or per-pupil cost to serve special-education students in the last school year.

Seeking support

Martha Siravo co-founded Madtown Mommas and Disability Advocates in 2019 with a group of mothers who sought additional support for their special-needs students and were tired of the pushback they experienced from the school district.

Siravo, a single mother who has used a wheelchair since 2002, said she would make requests of the district to accommodate her daughter — 10-year-old Jaz Siravo, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and epilepsy when she was 3 months old — and that her requests were repeatedly denied.

Through her advocacy, Siravo was able to obtain a combination of special-education and general-education classes, as well as occupational, speech and physical therapies for Jaz, as well as small group learning with support from a special-education teacher during general-education classes, prior to the pandemic.

“Special ed isn’t about what we ‘normally’ do, it’s about individualizing it enough for each kid, and that includes Jaz to the highest degree,” Siravo said.

Siravo would like for Jaz’s individualized education plan to include one-on-one assistance, but a lack of staffing in the district has made fulfilling that request difficult.

Missed diagnoses

That lack of staffing has been an issue for other parents too, as well as a hindrance in identifying learning disabilities and getting students placed on IEPs.

Tyeisha, whose last name the Wisconsin State Journal agreed to withhold to protect her daughter’s identity, said her daughter was diagnosed with epilepsy that manifests as silent seizures or staring spells, sleep apnea, anxiety, depression and asthma. She was placed on an IEP in sixth grade, after Tyeisha was told repeatedly for years that her daughter’s low test scores were due to behavioral issues, and that she was staring off into space and not wanting to do the work.

“But all this time, her brain wasn’t triggering," Tyeisha said. "She’s having silent seizures.”

Tyeisha’s daughter, who will be entering eighth grade in the fall, has been on an IEP for a little over a year and it’s helped. But Tyeisha said sometimes there aren’t enough staff in the building to provide her daughter with the services she needs.

For Brett, whose last name the State Journal is also withholding for the same reason, getting his daughter the help she needed to succeed in school was an uphill battle.

His daughter missed most the 2021-22 school year because she was repeatedly suspended, Brett said. School officials, he said, weren't sensitive to her special-education or behavioral needs because she hadn't been placed on an IEP.

In the last month and a half of the 2021-22 school year, through his own advocacy and with Siravo’s support, he was able to get his daughter on an IEP. Once she was placed on the program, she was assigned more support staff to help her focus on school work throughout the school day.

“The IEP came late," he said. "There were no talks about it at the beginning of the school year."

Looking forward

If special-education reimbursement had increased to 50% in the most recent biennium, it would have added $16.1 million to the Madison School District’s budget, Heinritz said. That could have allowed the district to hire more special-education staff and pay them more.

“You’re looking at more people, and you’d have much more support for our students, buildings, and it would contribute to teachers focusing on teaching,” Heinritz said.

Democrat Gov. Tony Evers proposed increasing special-education reimbursement to 50% in his draft 2021-23 biennial budget, but the proposal was scrapped by Republicans, although they did bump reimbursement by 2 percentage points to its current rate of roughly 30%.

The shortfall has made recruiting, retaining and training special-education staff difficult, Siravo said.

“I know they want to do better, but they’re still working with a system that’s funded only at a certain degree,” she said of the Madison School District.