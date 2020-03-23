Schools learning to go the distance during COVID-19 pandemic closures

“That as a whole has felt very heartwarming,” she said. “We intend to provide a Wingra-style learning program from a distance.”

Last week Eagle School began its plan of continuing all of its classes and has since polled parents and fine-tuned the lessons based on responses it received, Wright said.

For science, teachers might give assignments to go out and observe and collect data.

For math, teachers can give a lesson on the smart board that all of the students can observe, he said.

In addition to distributing laptops, the school also signed out jump ropes and hula hoops students can use for physical education.

Teachers can pose a question in a video window and kids can respond in a video window to create a running conversation, Wright said. Lessons can also be done in Spanish.

Younger students at Eagle were sent home with packets of assignments, books and supplies.

“Like the rest of the world, this is new for us and there are definitely growing pains that go along with it. The initial challenge we are having is finding the right amount of work,” Wright said. “It is not the same as regular school. ... But it keeps students engaged.”