Schools learning to go the distance during COVID-19 pandemic closures

Eagle School saw the possibility it might have to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic so it took action to get ahead of the curve.
Andy Wright, director of the private school of 250 students, said staff started preparing at the end of February. First a small group of teachers started exploring possibilities and the first week of March all teachers were told to have plans for distance learning ready by March 20.
But on March 11 the school decided to shut down at the end of the day March 13, days before state and Dane County officials ordered schools to close.
“We ended up having to call it earlier,” Wright said. “We did this in an orderly, planned way as much as was possible.”
At Madison Country Day School, which was going on spring break when schools were ordered to close, staff will get ready to go live with distance learning March 30. The school is preparing for up to 10 weeks of distance learning, said Devon Davis, the interim head of school.
“We’re looking at our essential curriculum and figuring out ways to deliver it keeping in mind our mission and staying connected to the kids,” Davis said.
Debbie Millon, head of Wingra School, said schools across the country have been sharing resources as they grapple with how to continue learning when buildings are closed.
“That as a whole has felt very heartwarming,” she said. “We intend to provide a Wingra-style learning program from a distance.”
Last week Eagle School began its plan of continuing all of its classes and has since polled parents and fine-tuned the lessons based on responses it received, Wright said.
For science, teachers might give assignments to go out and observe and collect data.
For math, teachers can give a lesson on the smart board that all of the students can observe, he said.
In addition to distributing laptops, the school also signed out jump ropes and hula hoops students can use for physical education.
Teachers can pose a question in a video window and kids can respond in a video window to create a running conversation, Wright said. Lessons can also be done in Spanish.
Younger students at Eagle were sent home with packets of assignments, books and supplies.
“Like the rest of the world, this is new for us and there are definitely growing pains that go along with it. The initial challenge we are having is finding the right amount of work,” Wright said. “It is not the same as regular school. ... But it keeps students engaged.”
Davis said Madison Country Day School, which enrolls 454 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, is looking at specific times for students to connect and have a short delivery of their lessons. There would be more flexibility for younger students to work on assignments and turn them in as they can because they would require more parental involvement, she said.
A lot of the school’s learning normally involves hands-on activities and small-group work. Davis said students will do some of the hands-on work on their own, take a video of themselves and show it to their teacher. Or they might write something to show they understand it.
Some assignments, such as chemistry lab work, will need to change because of a lack of access to materials needed for them. Davis said some assignments like that could occur in the summer but she’s hoping that won’t be necessary.
“We’re hoping we can accomplish what we need to accomplish and we will have the kids ready for the next grade,” she said.
Millon said an example of what’s planned for Wingra might mean younger students who have been studying construction and building with blocks at school will use materials available at home. Their parents would then ask questions and perhaps the students would write a sentence about it.
Middle-school-aged students might do some journaling on a specific prompt or may read a chapter of a book and then respond to some prompts.
An integrated unit might have students observe and track birds that frequent their yard. Then they might research the bird types, paint bird pictures, make a graph, research bird songs and sounds, and perhaps submit their bird sightings to a citizen science database.
A virtual meeting among students could be arranged.
“Literally that chance to see their classmates we think can make a difference,” said Millon, whose school enrolls 109 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
She said she saw that make a difference for staff when they got together for a virtual meeting and people felt better seeing each other in their living rooms.
Millon said being in service to the community is part of the school’s mission so it is using this time as a change to be in touch with the school‘s core values and to be reminded of the “interconnectedness.”
“When we are on the other side of this ... what did we all learn from that?” Millon said. “That is like my message of hope.”
