Schools in Madison, Middleton-Cross Plains, Sun Prairie, Verona among many closed Tuesday due to weather

School districts announced closures for Tuesday as a powerful storm system delivered freezing rain and sleet to southern Wisconsin Monday into Tuesday.

Madison, Middleton-Cross Plains, Sun Prairie and Verona were among the many school districts closing buildings and canceling extracurriculars for Tuesday, according to district announcements and websites.

The Madison School District said in an email that classes, all student events at schools, and MSCR in-person programs, athletics, and other evening activities all were canceled for Tuesday.

In Middleton-Cross Plains, high schoolers will complete school work remotely while elementary and middle school students will treat Tuesday as a regular day off from school, the District said in a statement. Sun Prairie students will not have virtual instruction since devices are not taken home on a daily basis, the District’s website said.

Southern Wisconsin is expected to get up to a quarter-inch of ice by the time the storm moves out later on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

— State Journal reporter Jeff Richgels contributed to this report.

