Schools go digital: Several Dane County districts move to online, remote education

"We haven't figured out what the new world of attendance is going to look like," Mould said. "We're still sorting that out, but it is an expectation that families engage in learning through the distance format."

In preparation, Tammi McCarthy has set up work stations and made a detailed daily schedule for her three children attending Sun Prairie schools.

"I'm trying to keep their day as normal as I can, even though they're not in school anymore," she said. "For myself and my kids, we're better when we have structure."

McCarthy said her eighth grade son will be able to work independently. A daughter in second grade, who had already received a video message of her teacher reading a book, might need some help. But McCarthy, who is a strategic account executive for an area tech company, said she'll guide her 5-year-old son's learning as she balances working from home.

"I think the Sun Prairie School District has done a phenomenal job of communicating and putting together what they can on a very short notice," she said.

At Wisconsin Heights, Sinz said laptops that typically stay in the classroom have been handed out for students to take home. Elementary students will have some digital-based learning, but pencil and paper assignments were also distributed to them, he said.