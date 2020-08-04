School teachers from across the state protest for a virtual fall semester

The growing COVID-19 outbreak has some teachers fearing for their lives, organizers said.

A Milwaukee attorney is offering free wills to teachers returning to classrooms in the fall, noted Tanya Kitts-Lewinski, president of the Kenosha Education Association and co-organizer of the protests. “Educators are afraid, to say the least,” she said.

“There’s been pushes throughout history for change and we are at a moment right now where it could go many different ways, but we need to see more equity in this country,” said Asia Safriwe, a college student protester and daughter of an educator.

COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on minorities, organizers noted, with Blacks accounting for 15% of cases and 22% of deaths and Latinos making up 24% of cases and 12% of deaths. Each group represents just under 7% of Wisconsin residents.

The educators also called for increased federal support to help students access the internet and obtain counseling and food.