School Spotlight: Visitors from Mexico explore Madison's schools

Valeria Lopez, a high school senior visiting from Madison’s sister city in Mexico, said she was struck by how much she has in common with students in Madison.

“Now we understand why it’s called ‘sister cities,’” she said.

It was one of the observations by the group of 10 students from Tepatitlán, Mexico, one of Madison’s 10 sister cities throughout the world. This is the first time high school students have come to visit and is the start of an exchange program in the 10th anniversary year, said Sal Carranza, president of Madison/Tepatitlán Sister Cities.

“We really wanted to do this. We have probably talked about it for the last four years. Then the pandemic happened,” Carranza said.

The goal is to bring new students each year and also to send Madison students to Mexico. Initially the plan was to have three students visit, but after 150 applied for the opportunity, it was decided that the number would be narrowed to 10, Carranza said.

The 10 high school seniors are from the Preparatoria Regional de Tepatitlán, which is part of the University of Guadalajara System. They were accompanied by a teacher from the high school who also is the mother of one of the girls, two other teachers and the principal of the high school.

They spent about a week in Madison. They met with members of Raza United, which is the Latinx-focused student association at East High School. They shared a meal, toured the school and had a discussion about their lives in Madison and Tepatitlán. They also attended the Homecoming pep rally at East.

The group from Mexico went to UW Madison and Madison Area Technical College and other points of interest including the state Capitol, Monona Terrace, State Street and the Dane County Farmers’ Market.

They visited Badger Rock Middle School to hear about the sustainable agriculture program that is part of the curriculum and stayed there for dinner provided by the volunteers in the program. They also went to Dane Arts Mural Arts and then to Centro Hispano to hear about the programs that they provide and see the murals that DAMA painted there.

The visitors were guests at the anniversary banquet Friday . Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Ambassador Claudia Franco Hijuelos, head consul of Mexico in Milwaukee, and Jaime Mireles, director of Preparatoria Regional de Tepatitlán, also attended.

The visits to UW-Madison and MATC gave the students, who had to have a 3.5 or higher grade-point average to be accepted for the trip, a chance to learn about the different opportunities for studying in Madison.

“The (UW) campus is gorgeous. It’s like a movie,” Laura Enriquez said. “Attending a university like that is a dream.”

Enriquez, who in interested in becoming an industrial engineer, and other students said they will explore the idea of coming here to study.

Kaylee Bolanõz particularly liked MATC and she was intrigued by the idea of studying there for two years and then transferring to UW-Madison.

The students talked about the friendliness they encountered.

“I didn’t expect that, especially in Chicago, where the students spent some time after arriving there. It’s a big city,” Christopher Ledesma Rios said about people they met. “They were really, really lovely with us.”

Carranza said nonprofits are not as common in Mexico, so the group found the visit to Centro Hispano valuable and hope to use some of the knowledge they gained since the Tepatitlán high school is community focused.

Mireles said the students will give presentations about their experience when they return.

The partnership between Madison and Tepatitlán, which is often called Tepa, was started in 2012 and officially approved by Madison and ratified by the Mexican government in 2014, and is sponsored by the Latino Chamber of Commerce. Officials from Mexico also are visiting Madison briefly this week.

As part of the partnership, one of the first projects was a mural painted on the facade of an elementary school in Tepatitlán by then-president of Dane Arts Madison Arts Sharon Kilfoy, who is a member of the Madison/Tepatitlán Sister Cities board. Madison also sponsored an after-school arts program for disadvantaged children in that school for many years.

To reciprocate, Tepatitlán sent one of its top muralists, Guadalupe Ríos Córdoba, who painted and donated a large mural in the Madison Municipal Building. In spring of 2020, students from Madison under the guidance of DAMA artists painted half of a mural depicting Madison on canvas, and then the DAMA artists took it to Mexico and students at the Preparatoria Regional de Tepatitlán painted the other half with their rendering of what their city has to offer.

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. Here are School Spotlight stories from the past year.