School Spotlight: Teacher's STEM ambitions fuel trip to site of Large Hadron Collider

Math classes taught by Erin Treder will never be the same after her opportunity to take part in a program designed for teachers at a nuclear research site in Geneva, Switzerland.

Treder, who teaches math at Belleville middle and high schools, was one of 43 teachers representing 32 countries who took part in the International High School Teacher Program at the Conseil Européen pour la Recherche Nucléaire. CERN is the European Organization for Nuclear Research and operates the largest particle physics lab in the world. It houses the equipment and infrastructure to offer high-energy physics research.

The opportunity was intriguing to Treder, who as a math teacher is looking for science, technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) connections. She said she plans to incorporate what she learned in Geneva into the curriculum and is excited to share the connections between mathematics and physics.

“I plan to work (particle physics) in as often as I can,” Treder said. “This gives me another avenue to try to engage students.”

Eighth-grader Liam Hebl, who is taking a pre-algebra class with Treder, said he was aware of her trip to Geneva because he saw something on Facebook.

“I thought it was kind of cool,” he said.

So far this year, Treder created a lesson for eighth-graders in her algebra 1 and pre-algebra classes that served as a microcosm of the research at CERN. Using the concept of a banana, students worked collaboratively in the classroom, as she did with peer educators from all over the world, to do the calculations that show the fruit is a natural source of radioactive isotopes.

Students used white boards in the classroom to run similar mathematical calculations to those done with antimatter at CERN to see what type of energy the banana can put out. Students determined how many antiparticles a banana creates and how often. Then they determined how much energy we can get from a small amount of antimatter and how long it would take us, with the current technology, to get that much antimatter.

“It was pretty fun,” eighth-grader Sienna Grindle said.

Normally you wouldn’t expect to do math about bananas,” said eighth-grader Jacob Ohms.

Eighth-grader Emily Fahrenkrug also found the lesson interesting, and since her family has allergic reactions to bananas, they are not something she sees often in her household.

“I like writing on the whiteboard,” eighth-grader Shannon McCall said.

Treder was among 48 selected for the program in March 2020. It was postponed for two years due to COVID-19 and when it was resumed this summer, five teachers had to delay their participation.

One of CERN’s missions is to train the scientists of tomorrow, and the teacher program is designed to inspire and invigorate teachers who want to bring a passion for science-related learning back to their students.

Belleville middle and high schools are benefiting from the new hire for the 2022-23 school year.

“It is an honor to work so closely with field scientists and colleagues from all over the world. Particle physics is not something that is typically covered in depth in the high school curriculum. This program will give us the opportunity to offer our students a unique mathematics and physics experience, including up-to-date research and data they otherwise might not see or work with,” she said.

CERN is known for international collaborative efforts in the scientific community and plays host to experimental opportunities. It also holds a large computing facility where data from such experiments can be analyzed and accessed remotely — providing a digital lab for educators to make real-world connections for their students.

During the program, Treder was able to network and build collaborative educator relationships, toured various lab facilities and did hands-on experiments. She also heard lectures from the top particle physicists working at CERN.

Treder also was there for the 10th anniversary of the announcement of the discovery of the Higgs boson, the elusive particle that gives almost all other particles their mass. The timing of her visit also meant she was there for the restart of the Large Hadron Collider, the world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator, after a three-year shut down for maintenance and upgrades to the systems and detectors.

“While we were there, they did the highest (energy) collisions they had ever done,” she said. “It was really cool.”

Treder said part of the CERN campus is in Switzerland and part is in France and from the outside looks like a cluster of warehouses. Treder also was impressed by the size of the equipment inside and what’s required to inspect and make adjustments.

“You can’t imagine all of things they could fit in there and what they could possibly be doing,” she said. “Once you go inside them, they are just filled with equipment and offices.”

In the future, classes will be able to visit interactive displays that are being built, she said.