The people connections are the big appeal for the crossing guards who work odd shifts in all kinds of weather.

“I absolutely love it,” said first-year guard Victoria Flemon about crossing those heading to Hawthorne Elementary School. “They give me a warm welcome every morning.”

Madison faced an unprecedented need for crossing guards this fall, but the city got the word out and was able to hire enough people this summer to cover the openings.

Cheryl Francis was planning to work as a guard till she found something else, but now she’s in her 11th year. She likes the hours, among other things.

“I like kids. I like helping people. I thought this would be an interesting job,” said Francis, who works at two schools. “You work in the morning, you work in the afternoon.”

Because the starting and ending hours are different, Francis is able to work at Nuestro Mundo Community School and Kennedy Elementary School.

The city usually employs 60 crossing guards and typically has seven or eight vacancies at the end of the school year. This year it needed to hire 15 more by fall, said Niko Magallón, crossing guard supervisor for the East Side.

That was in part due to school hours changing, preventing some guards from being able to work two schools.

While the city usually has 20 applicants to consider in a given year, this summer it had 43 applications that led to 32 scheduled interviews. Of the 25 who showed up for their interviews, 19 were hired and the other six mostly withdrew on their own. The employee pool includes those who are considered on-call or substitutes.

Despite the recent push, the city is still hiring till the end of October because vacancies can occur. Information can be found at cityofmadison.com/jobs.

‘The small things’

Flemon said she used to volunteer at the East Madison Community Center and found she likes “working with kids and helping out and making sure kids are safe.” She wanted to help in the community, and she liked the idea of learning something new. Her son, Jaicion, is a fourth-grader at Hawthorne. She knows the school community fairly well and is pretty familiar with the students.

Francis started at Elvehjem Elementary School, which was a location she requested when she learned of an opening there since she went to that school herself. At one time she was able to do three schools, which included Henderson Elementary School, because their school days were staggered enough.

Besides raising her two boys, she volunteered during their elementary school years in McFarland. She also worked in the purchasing unit with the state Department of Transportation before becoming a dog groomer and then manager of the facility before the owner decided to close it.

Francis said she loves seeing the smiles on kids’ faces and getting to know all of them. She said a high school graduate she had crossed as a child came to see her.

“It’s the small things — just the good mornings, how you are doing today, showing the kids you’re interested every morning and every afternoon,” she said. “(It) makes such an impact on kids.”

Francis said she keeps items such as animal pencil erasers and gummy bears that she can hand out when a child is hesitant about going to school. They may be scared, and, for some, everything is new. She also has treats for the dogs she crosses with the parents who sometimes accompany their children.

Because Francis is now crossing at the new location for Nuestro Mundo, she sometimes works with language barriers because some speak Spanish and she only knows a few words. She finds herself using hand signals or tuning into body language to help her communicate.

Francis said the flashing lights — rectangular rapid flashing beacons — at the pedestrian crossing on Buckeye in front of Nuestro Mundo are a help and drivers stop most of the time for students and parents to cross. But there have been some “pretty close calls” and a few times she has ended up on the hood of a car, although hasn’t been injured. Many times the drivers are on their phones, she said.

Sometimes after people drop off kids they end up going through the crosswalk as they wave to their kids on the other side, she said.

Magallón was a crossing guard before he became a supervisor in April. Previously doing nonprofit work, he also was looking for a stopgap job, but it became a “passion,” he said.

‘Exciting every day’

Guards are guaranteed a minimum of 10 hours a week but that can increase to 17. Pay for permanent guards is $18.91 with increases over time, including cost of living adjustments. The job also comes with an annual Metro Transit pass.

Alex Stewart, crossing guard supervisor for the West Side, is beginning his third year and has worked for the city for 17 years. The job appealed to him because he is always walking around his neighborhood, bikes to work daily and runs.

“It just really spoke to me and how I could help out and make that safer for the city,” he said.

Stewart said the applicants have a variety of lifestyles including being retired, working remotely and co-parenting. The split nature of the job can actually be a benefit, Magallón said.

Flemon said her son sometimes rides his bike to school. Other times he rides to school with her and sits at Lexington and Fair Oaks avenues where she works before she crosses him so he can go on to school.

She said people smile and wave and introduce themselves. They call her “Miss Victoria.”

“They are just welcoming me with open arms, and I am getting to know them every day,” she said.

School and city bus drivers along with drivers not connected to the school also wave as they go by.

“It is just so awesome having that feeling of being recognized,” Flemon said. “It just gives me the courage every day to just keep doing it. ... It’s really exciting every day.”