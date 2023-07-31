A temperature of nearly 90 degrees and a dew point of about 70 combined to make it feel about 100 degrees in Madison when a heat advisory was issued last Thursday.

But the children gathered at Schenk Elementary School didn’t seem to mind as they played on the playground equipment and the inflated house and slide set up on the second-to-last day of a summer program.

The school served as a cooling station.

Sprinkled among the elementary-age children were high school-age employees who might not have been prepared to work in this weather. But some of those Leaders in Training said they learned how to work with children during the nine-week program.

“Behavior is quite a big thing with these young kids,” said Brandon Solis Cruz, 15. “The training has really helped me out.”

For almost 20 years, Madison School & Community Recreation has offered a program to train high schoolers to work in camps and summer child care programs. Now called Leaders in Training, its participants take on a summer job, and successful participants receive a part-time job during the school year.

Solis Cruz and other high schoolers were working at the Summer Recreation and Enrichment Center program. It’s offered in the afternoon for students who take summer school classes in the morning.

“It is so fun, just being active,” Carina Caspar, 16, said. “I love working with kids. ... It’s my passion, I just love being around them.”

The Leaders in Training program includes topics such as financial literacy, cultural awareness, professionalism and how to handle workplace conflicts, program planning, behavior management, inclusion and social emotional learning that includes how to be supportive of youths and team members by recognizing challenges people are going through.

The training consists of 90-minute sessions after school for nine weeks in the spring and is open to any high schooler.

From students to staff

When the training program was started by MSCR in 2004, it was called Junior Leaders. While the name was changed to Leaders in Training in 2013, the earlier program was very similar, with application and interview processes and then a multiweek job training to work in MSCR programs.

Back then, the district wasn’t hiring many high school students, and when it did, they were considered assistants. Now the youth completing the training are hired as program leaders, which is the same title as general program staff.

“It is a youth development program as much as it is an employment program,” said Ian Hannah, supervisor of middle and high school programs for MSCR. “We are also sort of helping them get other jobs in the future.”

This summer, almost 40 youths who took the training last spring are among those who are working in a variety of camps and child care programs. MSCR also has several full-time professional staff who got their start as Leaders in Training.

Agie Fanna Touray said she learned it wouldn’t be easy working with kids and those with special needs would present additional challenges.

“It’s very true,” she said, adding “I’ve been getting along with them fine.”

Fanna Touray, 16, said her approach has been to be the “fun teacher who lets them do what they want to do” — but with limits.

“At the same time, they have to keep a minimum voice and ask permission if they want to do something or they want to go out of the classroom,” she said.

Solis Cruz said if a fight breaks out, he knows how to stop it.

‘A real thing now’

Behavior is a “big thing” the employees handle, but those with the training are prepared, said Erick Blue, Community Learning Center site director for MSCR. The leaders in training think the children will automatically do as they’re told, but trust needs to built first, he said. But one thing high schoolers have going for them is that they have interests similar to those of their younger counterparts.

“We need this for all of our staff who are coming in the first year,” Blue said.

Kariana Garcia, 16, said she signed up for the program because she always wanted to be a teacher, but now that she has worked with kids she is not sure. It has given her better insight into what classroom teachers experience.

“That’s a real thing now,” Garcia said.

She said the training gave pointers on how to talk to the children.

“It’s really hard for them to listen,” she said. “Your voice has to be real serious.”

Others signed up for the program because they like working with kids or want to get more experience interacting with them.

After high schooler Caspar raced the younger children on the inflated slide, she walked past the swing set, where a young boy called out to her to push him. After Caspar obliged and started walking to a picnic table, a girl on a teeter-totter asked if she would play tag. Once at the table, another girl asked how she could get her face painted and then stuck around for hugs.

Caspar said one of the trainers talked about how they would work with students who don’t have the best relationship with school and that it is important to separate behavior from the children themselves.

Caspar said she has taken this to heart and will try to perk up someone who previously had a bad day by finding something to compliment about them and by cheering them on.

“I just pull them aside and say, ‘Let’s have a great day today,’” she said.