As youngsters danced on the hardwood floor in the classroom of an arts center in Cambridge, their steps symbolized the realization of a vision for the new space.

The children were taking part Tuesday in the Embodiment Arts class — the first youth class at the Art Hub, although some middle schoolers are taking a beginning wheel-throwing pottery class. Owner Jacy Eckerman knew from the start that art classes would be part of the Art Hub, and a necessary source of revenue to realize her dream of opening an arts center.

The arts center opened May 18 in a storefront at 145 W. Main St. in downtown Cambridge. Its grand opening is set for 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 4.

“I love it because it is so unique and different than any other classes that I have seen offered anywhere,” Eckerman said about Embodiment Arts.

Children in the six-week Embodiment Arts class, which is open to kindergartners through third-graders, spend time expressing themselves through art as they contemplate a certain emotion such as sadness or happiness. In between that, the youngsters can dance to a child-friendly playlist generated by the instructor, Hannah Anastasia Ruth.

“Embodiment Arts is the practice of accepting, listening to and expressing all body sensations and experiences,” according to the class description.

The children create “body maps” where they illustrate their feelings with images and words on an outline of a body drawn on paper. The idea is “to connect to our bodies and share how they are feeling in this present moment,” the class description states.

Keith Woldt, 8, of Deerfield, likes the class because it provides “drawing time” in a week that generally is filled with Nintendo, playing outside or building with Lego blocks.

“At first it was like why did my mom sign up for it and then I was like, ‘This is not bad,’” he said. “I think it was for me to express my feelings with my mom.”

He said he previously tried journaling but that was a “flunk.”

Keith said he can be sad if his friends move away. He drew a Nintendo Switch game console on his body map because he said it makes him happy because it’s fun.

His sister, Aoife Woldt, 5, was feeling sad that day because she got bumped in the mouth, slightly injuring her bottom lip, and she drew an ice pack on her body map.

Aoife said she liked both dancing and coloring in the class.

“It helps me learn about feelings,” Aoife said about Embodiment Arts.

Brother Ray Woldt, 8, depicted sadness by drawing a person yelling and drew his house to signify happiness.

Sophia Browning, 7, of Cambridge, drew a heart on her body map and a mouth that was frowning. She also drew Lego blocks as something that makes her happy.

A happy accident

Ruth said she stumbled upon Art Hub when she was looking for a place in Cambridge to fire some pottery.

“When I heard she was looking for the possibility of teachers, I thought, ‘Ah, let’s do it,’” Ruth said.

Ruth teaches similar class for adults in Fort Atkinson.

“It is all about embodiment and getting connected to your body,” said Ruth, who runs Hannah AR Studios in the Madison area.

Ruth said through therapy she learned that the body retains everything that happens in your life. Because of that, she believes it’s important to be connected to your body and to express what your body is feeling because healing happens through the body.

She worked the concept behind Embodiment Arts into yoga classes that she teaches but has found it can be more fully developed in a class that is “a little bit more open-ended and free.”

“I’ve worked with kids before and love it. Kids are so open-hearted and free,” Ruth said.

The class starts with scribbling, which Ruth finds freeing and a way to start connecting with feelings, and is something she does almost every day. Then the children move into using drawing, painting and collage to express how they are feeling, what color it is, and how it feels in their body, she said.

“It is a way to completely free up the mind and the body and to feel like you don’t have to be perfect,” she said.

Many children drew blue tears on their body maps to illustrate sadness. Keith said he saw sadness as the color blue.

“Sadness is water (tears) and water is blue,” he said.

A budding business

Art classes take place in a back room of the arts center, which has a tin ceiling and large display windows facing the village’s main street. It has gallery space where pieces from various artists are displayed, a ceramics studio and studio space for resident artists. It also has shelves displaying bisqueware — figurines and functional pieces, some of which are locally made — that can be glazed and fired through the “Glaze it Up!” portion of the business.

Eckerman said she talked to owners at area galleries when she was doing research before opening her arts center and learned that running classes is your “bread and butter.” Eckerman, who has children ages 10 and 13, also noticed there was a lack of art classes available in area small towns.

She plans to offer after-school class sessions — one each for three different age groups from kindergartners through middle schoolers — weekly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Classes likely will be six weeks each and focus on one or multiple techniques.

Besides Embodiment Arts, some ideas include hand building with clay, printmaking, watercolor, acrylics, drawing, weaving, macrame, photography, fairy gardens and the reuse of materials to make art.

Eckerman is also planning weekend workshops, with some for children.

The CamRock Walking Trailhead is a short distance from the back door of the Art Hub, which allows the arts center to access nature for some classes, such as fairy gardens, photography and printmaking, Eckerman said.

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. Here are School Spotlight stories from the past year.