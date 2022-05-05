School secretaries, custodians ask for bonus pay offered to other Madison School District staff

Secretaries and custodians are calling on the Madison School District to give them bonuses tied to attendance that had been approved for most other staff by the Madison School Board in November.

What’s more, some staff members who were affected by a nearly four-month outage of a system used to log hours worked, known as Kronos, have still not received pay missed due to that outage.

In November, the School Board approved temporary bonus incentives for teachers, substitute teachers, special education assistants, substitute special education assistants, nurses, nursing assistants, bilingual resource specialists and school security assistants. But custodians and school-based secretaries were not included.

The bonuses, which are scheduled to be paid weekly for some staff and monthly for others from Nov. 29 through June 17, were meant to attract and retain staff amid a worker shortage that has plagued the district throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The payouts range from $250 to $500 for staff who have 85% attendance minus holidays unless their absences are COVID-19 related.

Favian McMurray, a building custodian at Spring Harbor Middle School and secretary at Local 60, a union that represents custodial, maintenance and food service workers, said her co-workers are feeling underappreciated and called the lack of bonuses for custodians “unequal treatment” during the board’s regular April meeting.

“By leaving out some of our lowest wage earners, it has become an equity issue for the more vulnerable. Us hourly workers are already owed back wages from the Kronos outage that started Dec. 11, 2021,” she said. "By not paying us, the administration violated a Wisconsin state statute that mandates employers pay for all wages within 30 days.”

Some of the district’s lowest-paid hourly workers have been missing out on overtime and other types of additional compensation since mid-December after a ransomware attack on the company the district uses for payroll management services.

McMurray said, in an interview Thursday, that a grievance was filed with the district in April and a number of employees filed claims for unpaid wages with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development around the beginning of March.

Employees were told by the district that they would receive backpay connected to the Kronos outage on March 25 or April 8, but a number of employees have yet to receive their back pay as of Thursday.

McMurray said she has yet to hear back from the district since speaking at the April board meeting.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds told the Wisconsin State Journal in January that about 1,000 employees use Kronos “to record work time and attendance” and that the district “relies very heavily on Kronos to ensure employees are paid correctly.”

The employees, ranging from security aides to food service workers, have continued to get their base pay but, LeMonds said in January, any additional overtime or shift differential pay, or pay they earn when working a different district job, had to wait until Kronos was up and running again.

The district “has assigned staff to exclusively work on compiling timesheets to immediately reconcile hours when Kronos is available for end users,” LeMonds said in a January statement, and “is planning to add additional staff to meet the needs of the Kronos outage recovery.”

A number of those assigned staff members are school-based secretaries who added the task of tracking overtime and shift differentials among staff to a workload that includes COVID-specific duties such as contact tracing.

Diane Kopan, a lead secretary at Franklin Elementary, spoke during the April board meeting, flanked by fellow staff members, as she described her additional duties during the pandemic.

She organized school material and food pickups for hundreds of students while schools were closed during the 2020-21 school year, and tracked student attendance often through lengthy phone calls to families. Once schools opened, secretaries have added contact tracing and behavior calls to their regular duties, she said.

“We are perplexed as to why our particular group was denied the opportunity to earn the bonus pay that our colleague have,” she said. “We, as the school secretaries, are asking that we be reconsidered, and our bonuses be retroactively paid in line with nurses.”

The district did not respond when asked why employees affected by the outage, which lasted until late March, haven't been sufficiently paid for overtime and shift differential pay, as McMurray claims. The district also did not respond when asked if secretaries and custodians can expect to receive bonus pay in line with other staff.

