Almost $4 million in state funds were awarded to 89 school districts and private schools in Wisconsin Thursday, the latest round of school safety grants announced by Attorney General Brad Schimel.
Sixteen districts and schools in southern Wisconsin received over $900,000 in grants, with the Monona Grove School District getting the biggest grant at $148,568.
Schimel announced the grants in a ceremony Thursday morning at G.D. Jones Elementary School in Wausau.
The money is from a $100 million fund in the state budget, put into the budget in April after the deadly mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school in February.
Grant money is to pay for enhanced door and window security at schools and for mental health training for school staff.
With the latest round of grants, close to 400 districts and private schools out of 735 that applied for funds have received grants.
Area districts and schools receiving grants on Thursday:
- Calvary Baptist Christian School in Watertown, $17,557.
- Darlington Community School District, $40,000.
- Deerfield Community School District, $59,853.
- Evansville Community School District, $82,970.
- Fall River School District, $40,867.
- Fennimore Community School District, $51,182.
- Fort Atkinson School District, $146,889.
- Horicon School District, $61,173.
- Hustisford School District, $41,596.
- Juda School District, $26,895.
- Monona Grove School District, $148,568.
- Monticello School District, $26,305.
- Oakhill Christian School in Janesville, $17,490.
- Princeton School District, $21,500.
- Waterloo School District, $80,900.
- Wisconsin Heights School District, $63,540.
For a full list of schools and districts who've applied for grants and have received grants, go online.