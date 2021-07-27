School districts, virtual schools seeing continued interest in online learning

After a surge in virtual school enrollment in the 2020-21 school year, school districts and virtual charters are prepared for some of the demand to continue.

Families flocked to online schools that had experience in teaching virtually ahead of one of the most tumultuous years in education in recent memory, as districts around the country navigated COVID-19 safety protocols.

Many districts remained online-only for a large portion of the 2020-21 school year. Now, districts are planning to be almost entirely back in-person for the 2021-22 school year, but are creating their own virtual opportunities for students who prefer it.

Together with those already-existing online schools, that gives families like Cally Ehle’s plenty of options. Ehle and her husband moved their two daughters, now ages 10 and 12, to the Wisconsin Connections Academy last school year after struggling with the Stoughton Area School District’s virtual learning program in spring 2020 when the pandemic initially hit.

Their daughters found success even as the transition was a bit chaotic.