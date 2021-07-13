School districts say Tony Evers' $125-per-pupil boost won't help with long-term costs

The McFarland School District is set to move into a budget deficit in the next few years due to a lack of increase in per pupil spending in the biennial budget, the district's director of business Jeff Mahoney said, as the additional funds would close just one third of the district's estimated deficit in their budget, which is expected to be ratified in October.

'Gap-widening' budget

Senate Education Committee Vice Chair Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, defended the $128 million K-12 education spending plan, which keeps the revenue limit flat, by noting schools will be getting billions in federal COVID relief aid.

"Just like any other responsible entity, to the best of their ability schools should use the guaranteed ongoing state money for ongoing expenses and should use the new one-time federal money for one-time expenses," she said in a statement. "When it comes time for the next budget the legislature will of course listen to the needs of school districts and how they fit into the big picture of available local, state, and federal funds."

Public school advocates released a joint statement Thursday that decried the budget, calling it a "gap-widening" spending plan that "fails" the state's children.