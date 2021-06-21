School district leaders blast Joint Finance Committee budget, call on GOP to reconsider

Public education advocates from school districts across southern Wisconsin lambasted the GOP-led Joint Finance Committee Monday for slashing Gov. Tony Evers' proposed increase in K-12 funding in the state budget, even though districts are expecting an anticipated influx of billions in federal COVID relief.
Speakers urged lawmakers to reconsider state aid allocations for K-12 education in the current budget proposal, while saying federal COVID relief funds are not meant to account for cost of living and salary increases.
Tremayne Clardy, incoming superintendent of Verona Area School District, said plans to help students recover from COVID-related learning loss could be on the chopping block if the budget is passed as-is.
“Some of the social emotional work, definitely some of the advancement of literacy, definitely some of the acceleration” programs meant to get students who fell behind due to the pandemic up to speed, will have to be reconsidered, he said.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed giving K-12 schools $1.6 billion over the next two years. Republicans on the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee trashed Evers plan and allocated $128 million — an increase more in line with past aid to K-12 schools.
Per-pupil spending on public education nationwide grew by 23% from 2008 to 2018, but only 15% in Wisconsin, an increase that places the state 38th in the nation in public education spending, according to a September report by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.
According to the report, Wisconsin’s overall per-pupil K-12 spending levels have lagged well behind the national average in recent years. Between 2011 and 2018, Wisconsin’s per-pupil spending increased by 4.3% (from $11,774 to $12,285). That increase ranked Wisconsin 49th in the nation in terms of percentage change during that period and compares to 18.9% nationwide.
Critics of the Republican biennial budget plan also said districts across the state could be forced to go to referenda to seek financial support. District leaders also fear cuts to student mental health and special education supports as well as cuts to the arts to make up for budget shortfalls.
“As we have said over and over, when crafting the K-12 budget we took into consideration the massive $2.4 billion in federal funding coming to our school districts. This equates to an average of $2,898 per student,” Joint Finance Committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said in a statement Monday. “On top of that, we still increased funding by nearly $100 million to our schools for student mental health and special education. Under our plan, schools that have been largely in-person over the last year are guaranteed to receive a minimum of $781 per student, more than the per student increase in the last budget, which Governor Evers signed.”
Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said federal ESSER funds were meant to boost learning in communities that were disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and not to account for sustained, yearly expenses.
Near miss on federal funding
Allocations for K-12 education in the Joint Finance Committee's proposed budget was $430 million less than what was needed to ensure that the state's schools would receive about $2.3 billion in federal pandemic relief aid prior to last Thursday.
The budget committee solved the problem by cutting schools and technical colleges' share of local property taxes by $647 million and backfilling the lost revenue with state aid. The move would ensure that the state is spending enough on schools to qualify for the federal aid, but it wouldn't provide schools any additional money beyond the $128 million Republicans already earmarked for them.
Democrats have decried the maneuver as a shell game and challenged the GOP to devote more state funding to schools in light of the state's unprecedented $4.4 billion surplus. Republicans have defended the funding level, pointing out that schools are receiving $2.3 billion in federal aid.
Districts can tap that money over the next four years to reimburse themselves for a host of expenses, including providing mental health support, sanitizing facilities, maintaining operations, keeping staff on the payroll and addressing learning loss among students.
"With this budget the state will be funding two-thirds of local education costs and will be meeting the benchmarks needed to bring this federal funding to Wisconsin schools. Schools in my district will be getting unprecedented increases," Sen. Kathy Bernier, R - Chippewa Falls, member of the Joint Finance Committee, said in a statement.
But rural districts are slated to receive considerably less in federal aid and school advocates say it's not wise to rely on one-time federal money to keep districts afloat. They insist that Republican legislators need to commit to Wisconsin schools by sending them more state funding.
Nathan Knitt, director of business services with the Columbus School District, said his district has already seen at least three recent teacher resignations, vacancies the district has decided not to fill due to budget concerns. The district has roughly 1,300 students enrolled in grades 4K-12, and its student-to-teacher ratio has seen a steady increase over the years. Knitt said it’s becoming more difficult to retain teachers with highly sought-after skill sets in the district.
“We were in the high teens, now we’re about in the low 20s, about 21 students per teacher,” he said. “For Columbus, we’re going to see negative effects if the budget passes as is.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.