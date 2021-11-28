School bus driver shortage persists, Dane County districts develop work-arounds

John Meier, co-owner of Badger Bus, said the company — now in its 101st year — has been short on drivers since 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is nothing new — it was hard to get drivers even before this,” he said. “The pandemic just put it over the edge.”

When schools were closed, school bus drivers were pushed to search for work elsewhere. To maintain their current workforce, Badger Bus increased wages from $16 an hour to as much as $22 an hour, and increased the sign-on bonus for new employees to attract new drivers, but Meier said he doesn’t think the worker shortage will abate.

“I don’t see signs that it’s going to get better in 2022 yet,” he said. “I hope I’m wrong.”

Financial impacts

Badger Bus took a hit financially when school shifted to online-only during the 2020-21 school year due to COVID. Not only did they lose business transporting students to and from school, but transportation for cocurricular activities, such as sporting events and field trips, stopped as well.

“That stuff is just starting to come back this fall, but if you don’t have enough drivers there’s not a lot of it you can do,” he said. “Everybody’s revenue in transportation is down.”