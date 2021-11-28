School bus driver shortage persists, Dane County districts develop work-arounds

The school bus driver shortage still plagues Wisconsin school districts, and without an end in sight nearly three months into the school year, many districts are coming to terms with the shortage through creative workarounds and new school schedules.
The Waunakee School District cut the number of daily routes from 51 to 41 to account for fewer drivers, with a higher number of families transporting their students.
The district also purchased two special education vans to transport students instead of school buses, due to different, more accessible driver requirements, said Steve Summers, executive director of operations. School bus drivers are often required to obtain a CDL license before transporting students.
Waunakee is unable to operate bus trips outside of the morning and afternoon route times, which limits its ability to provide transportation services for cocurricular activities, despite hiring and retention bonuses, safety bonuses, flexible hours and other perks offered to new drivers. It is difficult to find drivers who are willing to navigate both the challenges of the job and the process of becoming a school bus driver, Summers said.
The Deerfield School District has also struggled to find drivers for cocurricular activities, and the Wisconsin Heights School District has sought parent drivers to support transportation to cocurricular activities.
Chad Weise, assistant superintendent of the Verona School District, said the district had to adjust start times and shift bus routes from two loops to three loops to address the shortage. Loops refer to the number of times a bus driver completes a route to transport all students either before school or after school. Before the district moved to three loops, it was short roughly 12 bus drivers.
“If you have a bus driver transporting more students every day, you need fewer bus drivers, so we were able to cut the number of bus drivers we need by about 25% by increasing the number of loops each driver took,” Weise said. “Right now we have enough bus drivers to run our routes every day.”
Schedule changes
As a result, Verona elementary students start their day five minutes earlier and high school students are dismissed 20 minutes later than previous years. There were some delays in picking up or dropping off students as drivers worked through new routes and adjustments.
By November, those first few bumpy weeks had been smoothed out and drivers are running on time. The district doesn’t intend to switch back to two loops this year, Weise said.
The Marshall and Madison school districts also adjusted their school day start times to account for fewer drivers.
Verona, along with a number of other school districts in Dane County, partners with Badger Bus to transport its students to and from school.
John Meier, co-owner of Badger Bus, said the company — now in its 101st year — has been short on drivers since 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is nothing new — it was hard to get drivers even before this,” he said. “The pandemic just put it over the edge.”
When schools were closed, school bus drivers were pushed to search for work elsewhere. To maintain their current workforce, Badger Bus increased wages from $16 an hour to as much as $22 an hour, and increased the sign-on bonus for new employees to attract new drivers, but Meier said he doesn’t think the worker shortage will abate.
“I don’t see signs that it’s going to get better in 2022 yet,” he said. “I hope I’m wrong.”
Financial impacts
Badger Bus took a hit financially when school shifted to online-only during the 2020-21 school year due to COVID. Not only did they lose business transporting students to and from school, but transportation for cocurricular activities, such as sporting events and field trips, stopped as well.
“That stuff is just starting to come back this fall, but if you don’t have enough drivers there’s not a lot of it you can do,” he said. “Everybody’s revenue in transportation is down.”
Meier said his company sought financial assistance through federal and local programs as well as assistance through banks, all of which he called “crucial” in maintaining the business during the pandemic-related downturn. The workforce shortage faced by the transportation industry, he said, is no different than what employers in the food service, entertainment and lodging industries are facing as well.
It was hard to pinpoint the exact number of drivers that Badger Bus is short, but for Madison, he said, 18 additional drivers would be needed in order for the schedule to return to the way it was prior to the shortage.
“The good news is, everybody is going to school,” he said, with the help of creative workarounds such as adjusted bell schedules and adding additional routes to a driver’s schedule.