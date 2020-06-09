School Board President Gloria Reyes backs removal of police from Madison schools

After a years-long effort by activists to remove cops from Madison high schools — a move which just got the support of the teachers union — Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes said Tuesday she is switching her stance and now supports removing police officers from the city's four main high schools.
In a statement, Reyes said she's recommending the School Board "incorporate a strategy of options to remove School Resource Officers (SROs) from our school buildings."
The former Madison police officer is also calling for the creation of a subcommittee made up of students, parents, teachers and others to develop ideas of what "safety and security could look like without SROs in schools."
It's unclear, though, what the timeline would be for the removal of the SROs.
"Today, I see an opportunity for change, and reinventing our approach so that we continue to achieve our goal of providing safe, welcoming learning environments for all," Reyes said in a statement.
Reyes has previously been a supporter of the SRO program, arguing officers stationed inside East, La Follette, Memorial and West high schools are better equipped to handle safety situations than outside officers coming in.
She said in the statement the officers have "provided our schools and students many benefits that have built trust and relationships,."
But Reyes said she feels "the culmination of these racially motivated events have served to increase the emotional and psychological impact that having SROs in our schools has on our students, especially students of color."
She said the subcommittee will develop "strategies of prevent and mitigation." It will also need to rethink the district's relationship with the Police Department "who will continue to play an important role in our response to incidents occurring in our schools," Reyes said.
Her support of taking SROs out comes two days after Madison Teachers Inc. said the union was switching its stance on SROs and now advocating for their removal — prompted by the May 25 police custody death of George Floyd as his neck was pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer and the sustained protests against police violence in the two weeks since.
But the union only supports taking police out if they are replaced with 33 additional social workers, psychologists, counselors and nurses across the four schools to provide health and social support for students.
"I support their recent call for the removal of SROs and evaluating resources needed to best support our students and staff," Reyes said.
It doesn't appear the School Board will act on a Wednesday deadline to remove an officer from one of the four high schools, which was billed as a pilot program to removing police as part of a three-year contract between the district and Madison Police Department approved last year.
The School Board renewed the contentious program last June, narrowly passing the contract on a 4-3 vote after months of negotiations between the district and Police Department.
Reyes' reversal follows protesters who gathered outside her house last week demanding she immediately terminate the contract.
But the makeup of the body has changed in the past year. A majority of the members now have said they support removing police from schools.
Activists with Freedom Inc. and other organizations have protests at School Board meetings for years, demanding the district pull its officers and reinvest the money into students of color, who are disproportionately cited and arrested at school.
