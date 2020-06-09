School Board President Gloria Reyes backs removal of police from Madison schools

But Reyes said she feels "the culmination of these racially motivated events have served to increase the emotional and psychological impact that having SROs in our schools has on our students, especially students of color."

She said the subcommittee will develop "strategies of prevent and mitigation." It will also need to rethink the district's relationship with the Police Department "who will continue to play an important role in our response to incidents occurring in our schools," Reyes said.

Her support of taking SROs out comes two days after Madison Teachers Inc. said the union was switching its stance on SROs and now advocating for their removal — prompted by the May 25 police custody death of George Floyd as his neck was pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer and the sustained protests against police violence in the two weeks since.

But the union only supports taking police out if they are replaced with 33 additional social workers, psychologists, counselors and nurses across the four schools to provide health and social support for students.

"I support their recent call for the removal of SROs and evaluating resources needed to best support our students and staff," Reyes said.