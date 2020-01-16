School Board candidate Wayne Strong to campaign on 'limited basis' after medical incident

Wayne Strong will campaign for the Madison School Board after all, although he'll do so on a "limited basis" following a medical incident last week.

Strong, who is challenging Seat 7 incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen in his third attempt to join the School Board, suspended his campaign last week when he fainted the day after the deadline to file paperwork to run in the spring election.

On Jan. 8, Strong said he was at a Dane Dems meeting, which is the local chapter of the Democratic Party, when he felt symptoms of vasovagal syncope coming on — a medical condition that can cause sufferers to faint when their heart rate and blood pressure drop simultaneously.

As he was leaving the meeting, Strong, a program associate for the National Council on Crime & Delinquency, said he collapsed.

The 60-year-old Strong, a retired Madison police lieutenant, said the condition occurs infrequently, usually with several years between episodes.

He said he asked the Madison Clerk's Office to suspend his campaign until he was able to see his doctor Tuesday.

