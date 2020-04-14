Sauk Prairie, Columbus school referendums pass; Cambridge voters reject performing arts center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Voters in Columbus and Sauk Prairie school districts backed taxpayer asks to renovate, repair and expand school buildings in the Madison-area districts, but the Cambridge School District's $9.9 million proposal to build a new performing arts center was widely rejected in last week's spring election.

The Columbus School District's $30 million referendum to add onto a space-constrained elementary, upgrade the high school, make school repairs and purchase land for future use received the backing of voters. A $65 million facilities ask in the Sauk Prairie School District to modernize the high school, upgrade sports facilities and expand a charter school building also passed.

Both received more than 60% support from spring election voters, the results of which were delayed by court order from being released until Monday afternoon.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

But two ballot questions before Cambridge School District voters were widely rejected.

Seven in 10 voters were against a $9.9 million ask to borrow money to build a new performing arts center for the school district that straddles the Dane and Jefferson county line, while a similar margin rejected an associated operating referendum for up to $150,000 in ongoing costs to maintain the center.