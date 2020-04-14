Sauk Prairie, Columbus school referendums pass; Cambridge voters reject performing arts center

Voters in Columbus and Sauk Prairie school districts backed taxpayer asks to renovate, repair and expand school buildings in the Madison-area districts, but the Cambridge School District's $9.9 million proposal to build a new performing arts center was widely rejected in last week's spring election.
The Columbus School District's $30 million referendum to add onto a space-constrained elementary, upgrade the high school, make school repairs and purchase land for future use received the backing of voters. A $65 million facilities ask in the Sauk Prairie School District to modernize the high school, upgrade sports facilities and expand a charter school building also passed.
Both received more than 60% support from spring election voters, the results of which were delayed by court order from being released until Monday afternoon.
But two ballot questions before Cambridge School District voters were widely rejected.
Seven in 10 voters were against a $9.9 million ask to borrow money to build a new performing arts center for the school district that straddles the Dane and Jefferson county line, while a similar margin rejected an associated operating referendum for up to $150,000 in ongoing costs to maintain the center.
Before the election, the Cambridge School Board even tried to alleviate concerns voters might have had about how the referendum would affect their tax bills by delaying the start of construction with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic creating economic uncertainty.
Across Wisconsin, 48 school districts put 57 referendum questions on the spring election ballot, totaling more than $1.6 billion.
The Racine Unified School District had the largest ask of taxpayers — spending up to $1 billion over the next three decades — and it was decided possibly on the slimmest margin of just five votes.
Unofficial results had 16,748 in favor and 16,743 against the district's proposal to provide a long-term funding solution to renovate and repair some school building or close others and build new ones during the next thirty years.
The state Department of Public Instruction is aiming to have preliminary results for all Wisconsin school referendums posted on its website by mid-afternoon Tuesday.
