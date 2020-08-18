Saturday unity walk, funeral in downtown Madison will honor Anisa Scott

Anisa Scott will have a “heaven-on-earth homegoing celebration” Saturday, nine days after the 11-year-old was taken off life support and died from injuries sustained in a shooting two days prior.
Saturday’s events will begin with an 11 a.m. unity march from the State Capitol to Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St., led by motor bikes and her body riding in a lowrider monster truck — two things she loved, Boys and Girls Club of Dane County president and CEO Michael Johnson said.
A private funeral service will begin at noon inside Breese Stevens, with limits on capacity for public health amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The service will be livestreamed by various media outlets, and Johnson said he expects there to be a large screen outside Breese Stevens so people can watch from their cars or on the sidewalk.
A public viewing will immediately follow the funeral, limited to 50 guests at a time. If it is raining, The Sylvee nightclub, 25 S. Livingston St., will host the funeral and viewing. Johnson said they would like people to wear masks, even though it isn’t required outdoors.
Johnson said he expects 500 to 1,000 people to “show unity by marching behind Anisa’s casket,” and he hopes those in attendance will wear white and red, a color she loved.
“The family thought it was important for the Madison Police Department to be there, people who are participating in protests to kind of bring the community together in unity,” he said. “Her family made it clear to me that they wanted this memory to be tied to a unity campaign around ending gun violence and bringing the community together and not dividing our community.”
In an interview with Channel 3000 announcing the public services last weekend, Scott’s mother, Ashley Rios, said she thanked “everybody who has reached out” to offer ways to remember her daughter, including through t-shirts and other artwork.
“I’m just speechless at the amount of love and support and just overall greatness from everybody around me,” Rios said. “I am only able to be strong because of y’all and I just want to thank everybody.”
Monetary donations from a local CEO and a crime victims fund, along with Breese Stevens and The Sylvee donating space and equipment for the event, have helped cover funeral costs. A Facebook fundraiser had raised nearly $80,000 as of early Monday afternoon, as well.
“I’m really thankful of how the community is stepping forward to give Anisa a special homegoing celebration,” he said.
The idea for Saturday’s public events came from Rios, Johnson said.
“She was clear that she wanted the public to send her baby off and she wanted it to be inclusive of the community,” he said.
Police have arrested to teenagers related to the shooting, both tentatively charged with first-degree intentional homicide, according to an incident report. Both Perion Carreon, 19, and Andre Brown, 16, are subject to adult court due to the severity of the crime.
“With the gravity of this crime and as outraged as we are as a police department that it happened, everybody wanted to find a resolution, wanted to identify these people, wanted to apprehend them as soon as possible,” interim Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said at a press conference announcing the arrests last week.
Police said Scott was a passenger in a car that was targeted by a gunman, though the driver is believed to have been the target. Johnson said he and the family were thankful for MPD’s work.
“I’m also thankful of the work of the police department and the hours they have put into this investigation and then I’m just prayerful that our community will find ways to mitigate these kinds of issues so it doesn’t happen again,” Johnson said. “It’s probably wishful thinking, but we have to do something differently.”
