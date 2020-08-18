Saturday unity walk, funeral in downtown Madison will honor Anisa Scott

“She was clear that she wanted the public to send her baby off and she wanted it to be inclusive of the community,” he said.

Police have arrested to teenagers related to the shooting, both tentatively charged with first-degree intentional homicide, according to an incident report. Both Perion Carreon, 19, and Andre Brown, 16, are subject to adult court due to the severity of the crime.

“With the gravity of this crime and as outraged as we are as a police department that it happened, everybody wanted to find a resolution, wanted to identify these people, wanted to apprehend them as soon as possible,” interim Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said at a press conference announcing the arrests last week.

Police said Scott was a passenger in a car that was targeted by a gunman, though the driver is believed to have been the target. Johnson said he and the family were thankful for MPD’s work.

“I’m also thankful of the work of the police department and the hours they have put into this investigation and then I’m just prayerful that our community will find ways to mitigate these kinds of issues so it doesn’t happen again,” Johnson said. “It’s probably wishful thinking, but we have to do something differently.”

