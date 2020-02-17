Sandburg Elementary kindergartners learn 'phenomenon' of pinball by making own machines

“It’s an all-around a situation, which makes it more of a story of children and a relatable context,” Smith said. “It allows children to ask questions and lead some of them learning themselves.”

The “phenomenon” was to learn what makes the pinball move, how it works and what can be learned about the forces of motion.

Smith said the school got reusable pinball kits to accompany the curriculum. But the idea for creating pinball machines with upcycled materials was hatched because all of the students asked when they got to take them home, she said.

“We couldn’t just put them back on the shelf and say you don’t get to take them home,” she said.

Students made the pinball machines by removing one end of the box and then stretching a rubber band across the opening for propelling a ping-pong ball. Then slits were cut in the sides of the box to insert the flippers, which were large craft sticks similar to Popsicle sticks. The students also decorated the boxes.

“The hardest part was painting it because it was so long,” kindergartner Julian Knauer said about the box.

The students came away with an understanding about why the ball moved the way it did.