Sandburg Elementary kindergartners learn 'phenomenon' of pinball by making own machines

When Sandburg Elementary School teacher Naomi Smith needed dozens of shoeboxes for a class project, she knew where to get them.
As she’s done before when she needed items she planned to upcycle, Smith put out a request on Nextdoor, the social network that allows neighbors to exchange information, goods and services. She wound up with about 65 shoeboxes for kindergarten students to use to make pinball machines.
“I have to tell the neighbors to stop,” said Smith, a bilingual resource teacher. “One day I had upwards of 30 shoeboxes on my front steps.”
Smith, who will put out another notice for more shoeboxes when other teachers in the school are ready to do the same project, said she received hundreds of toilet paper rolls — enough for two years — when she put out a previous request so second-graders could make marble mazes.
Her students made the pinball machines as part of a unit in the Amplify curriculum that kindergarten teachers in the school are trying out this year but upper grades in the district are already using. Amplify science is designed for kindergarten through eighth grade and is more student-directed. It is “phenomenon-based” and designed to blend hands-on investigations, literacy-rich activities and interactive digital tools to empower students to think, read, write and argue like real scientists and engineers.
“It’s an all-around a situation, which makes it more of a story of children and a relatable context,” Smith said. “It allows children to ask questions and lead some of them learning themselves.”
The “phenomenon” was to learn what makes the pinball move, how it works and what can be learned about the forces of motion.
Smith said the school got reusable pinball kits to accompany the curriculum. But the idea for creating pinball machines with upcycled materials was hatched because all of the students asked when they got to take them home, she said.
“We couldn’t just put them back on the shelf and say you don’t get to take them home,” she said.
Students made the pinball machines by removing one end of the box and then stretching a rubber band across the opening for propelling a ping-pong ball. Then slits were cut in the sides of the box to insert the flippers, which were large craft sticks similar to Popsicle sticks. The students also decorated the boxes.
“The hardest part was painting it because it was so long,” kindergartner Julian Knauer said about the box.
The students came away with an understanding about why the ball moved the way it did.
“Because we’re using the flippers and … exerting a force with the rubber band,” kindergartner Emily Ingram said.
Kindergartner Lincoln Russell said it was difficult to make the ball go where you wanted.
Classmate Ariana Hildebrandt said she had to be careful not to exert too much force.
“It bounces up here (the top edge of the far side of the box) and rolls down the floor,” Ariana said.
Students wrote their names on their balls in hopes of retrieving them in such an event.
“Teachers can make you learn better,” kindergartner Dominic Khuy said of having students write their names on the balls to identify them.