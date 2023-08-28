When some white oak trees had to come down at Lake View Elementary School, physical education teacher James Kersten spent hours carving them with a chainsaw to create benches for the schoolyard.

The repurposing of the dead trees fit into the school’s emphasis on environmentalism and spending time out in the schoolyard and the adjacent school forest. So he was surprised to show up at the school one day this summer and find that the Madison School District had hauled away and dumped the three benches. Two of them were made of logs that were 8 feet long and about 3 feet in diameter.

“The only way they could move those things is with a skid loader,” said Kersten, Lake View’s Green Team leader. “They got rid of all of the wood on the playground.”

Kersten assumes that a few Aldo Leopold-style buddy benches — a place for students to let others know they want to play with someone — and the oak stumps used for seating also were removed at the same time. Also missing was a log that was about 3 feet in diameter. He admitted it was starting to rot so a thin exterior layer was flaking off, but it would take a group of seven to nine kids exercising teamwork to push it a little bit to look for the worms and other bugs that were making homes underneath.

“They would spend most of recess looking underneath this,” he said. “It wasn’t dangerous at all.”

The benches and other outdoor structures at Lake View and elsewhere have come under scrutiny by the school district as it assesses risks of the natural materials. So while Kersten knew issues had been raised about structures in the school forest, such as a fort students built with branches, Lake View was not told about issues on the playground beforehand.

“There were some mishaps. We take ownership in those mishaps. There was some lack of communication,” said TJ McCray, deputy superintendent. “It was not our best work.”

McCray did not know where the white oak benches are now.

Safety issues

The district recently filled its risk management position that had been vacant, so no one has been looking at outdoor learning spaces, McCray said. The risk manager position had been vacant from mid-October 2020 until mid-March of this year.

“We recognize that when we are talking about outdoor education there is already a risk that is embedded in that. We want to honor that, but at the same time, it was not about taking risk, it was more so about safety issues that we are talking about,” he said.

He said certain procedures can be followed, such as sanding down tree stumps and applying polyurethane before students sit on them.

“We are committed to doing that to support schools when they have outdoor spaces,” McCray said. “You just cut the tree, and they have these splinters and all of that.”

Work also can be done with the Leopold-style benches to make them safe. “They weren’t anchored down and they could provide a safety hazard for students,” McCray said.

McCray said the district needs to have an orderly audit and have conversations with those involved.

“We want to make sure that everybody is aware the district is in full support of that outdoor education ... including those outdoor spaces,” he said. “We do have to make sure that teachers have to understand there are protocols they need to follow so they are not only safe for students but not a liability for the district.”

District guidelines

Kersten said the district has never provided any safety guidelines or codes it is following.

“One of the core values of Lake View is we take learning outdoors,” Kersten said. “Safety always comes first with everything we do at Lake View.”

Kersten said he has been told that when another dead tree is removed from the school property soon, he can use that to make new benches to replace the ones that were removed, although he has never been told they were unsafe. As he has before, Kersten said he also will save any woodchips to put down on the forest paths and use smaller branches to line them.

“Everything about this tree I’ll save,” he said.

Kersten said he is willing to work with the district but some things don’t make sense to him. For example, he was told some rotting stumps in the forest didn’t have to be tossed but instead could be fenced off so students could look at them but not climb on or touch them.

“We are in a school forest, you are going to have rotten wood around.” Kersten said.

The idea that the wood stumps would be painted or coated doesn’t seem sustainable to Kersten, who likes the idea of putting them someplace in the forest to rot naturally. Because so many trees have to be removed in the district, it would be easy to just get more logs. He also said there is not a great risk of getting a sliver or jab from a splinter when sitting on them.

“That puts a large barrier in the way of a cheap, easy seat. It’s not like the stump is going to be dangerous,” Kersten said. “A sitting stump is inherently not dangerous.”

Managing spaces

He said issues about safety had not been raised before since the school created its school forest management plan in 2014-2015 and then later made wooden features for it and the playground.

Kersten, who is planning to go with others to talk about the issue with the School Board at its Monday meeting, said he would like to see an outdoor planning group formed to look at what’s safe and come up with an outdoor education policy and a plan to go forward.

Crestwood Elementary is another school where the outdoor education has been under scrutiny but it was not hit as hard as Lake View. It was no longer able to use a watering hose because of its location, which was considered a tripping hazard, said Kristin Pavelec, an outdoor ed committee member and a Crestwood Association of Parents and Teachers board member.

Crestwood has a registered school forest through the state Department of Natural Resources, just as Lake View does. As part of that, trees get donated every year so volunteers had to start bringing water from home to water the seedlings until the district turned the water back on, Pavelec said.

While Crestwood still doesn’t have all the answers, Pavelec believes a lot has been resolved and things it was told to fix were reasonable, but it’s still a work in progress.

“The manner in which it was first presented wasn’t necessarily in a productive way,” she said. “I would say we are on the right track. I think (district officials) are realizing the importance.”

Pavelec said concerns about the outdoor education program setup at Crestwood started with her wanting to replace the shed where Crestwood stores its gardening tools. She said she was told the shed shouldn’t even be there, and while there has been some discussion about now allowing one, a final answer has not been issued six months later.

“The outdoor ed program is really a major asset to our school and our community,” said Pavelec who is a teacher in Middleton. “It encompasses who we are and brings the school community closer.”

She also said as a parent she wants Crestwood teachers to feel validated and appreciated not only by the school but by the district for what they are contributing.

Natural benefits

Victoria Rydberg-Nania, environmental education consultant with the state Department of Natural Resources, said the COVID-19 pandemic really highlighted the benefit of being outdoors and has led to an increase in outdoor learning.

“There are really are just a ton of different benefits that come with outdoor education. So when we have to think of the risk, we also have to think of the benefit,” Rydberg-Nania said. “We often think about risk as a negative thing but we also have think of risk has a benefit.”

She said she has not heard of stumps being unsafe.

Outdoor space is particularly important for students who may not otherwise have access, Rydberg-Nania said.

“Their school space may be their only time they get to interact with nature,” she said. “It is our responsibility as schools, as educators, to make sure we can help students have those experiences.”

