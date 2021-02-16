Safety and security work moves to superintendent's advisory committee

Some on the ad hoc committee were disappointed the group concluded its work in December, but board president Gloria Reyes stressed the importance of timeliness given the budget process. All of the group’s members will be invited to take part in the superintendent’s advisory committee.

Reyes, who will leave the board in April when her term expires, said she does not want to see history repeat itself as people put off action on solving the racial disparities in discipline in the district.

“I’m confident we have a leader, we have the board members, we have the staff to move us forward," Reyes said. “We have to get this right.”

Superintendent Carlton Jenkins praised the committee’s work and said this was an opportunity for the community to get involved in improving the climate and culture of the district’s schools for students.

“This has to be work done with the people and by the people,” Jenkins said.

