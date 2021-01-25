Safety and security group recommendations a 'first step,' School Board to discuss more next month

Madison School Board members were appreciative of recommendations from a group focused on revamping the district’s safety and security practices, but had a variety of questions Monday night.

Board members received a list of 16 recommendations from the Safety and Security Ad Hoc Committee, which was established following last summer’s vote to remove school resource officers from the four comprehensive high schools where they had been stationed for more than two decades. That vote came amid a nationwide reckoning over the harms police inflict on racial minorities, specifically Black people.

The 29-member committee included two School Board members, some school staff and a variety of community members. It met nine times from August to December to develop the recommendations on how the district can do better with safety and security, as well as the disproportionate discipline practices that have Black and Latinx students punished at a higher rate than their peers.