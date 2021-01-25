Safety and security group recommendations a 'first step,' School Board to discuss more next month

Madison School Board members were appreciative of recommendations from a group focused on revamping the district’s safety and security practices, but had a variety of questions Monday night.
Board members received a list of 16 recommendations from the Safety and Security Ad Hoc Committee, which was established following last summer’s vote to remove school resource officers from the four comprehensive high schools where they had been stationed for more than two decades. That vote came amid a nationwide reckoning over the harms police inflict on racial minorities, specifically Black people.
The 29-member committee included two School Board members, some school staff and a variety of community members. It met nine times from August to December to develop the recommendations on how the district can do better with safety and security, as well as the disproportionate discipline practices that have Black and Latinx students punished at a higher rate than their peers.
“I believe the recommendations … will be a first step amongst many in terms of our schools transitioning from these punitive punishment systems into more a transformative and more holistic approach toward behavior in our schools,” Savion Castro, one of the board members on the committee, said Monday night. “Something that became apparent was that our systems before were reactive. They didn’t address root cause issues.”
Many of the recommendations focused on enhancing restorative justice practices, which focus on making up for the harm that was caused — or preventing it altogether through building community — rather than punishment. Specifically, the group called for funding two full-time restorative justice positions based at each high school and dedicated spaces in each high school building for restorative justice activities.
Other recommendations included follow-up procedures for any time police are called to a school, disciplinary policy changes and additional data collection.
The board will discuss the recommendations again Feb. 15, including more specific conversations about what items need to be included in this year’s budget and what can be considered for multi-year investments.
“This is about a cultural shift,” superintendent Carlton Jenkins said. “It’s going to be some deep work that we’re going to have to work together on to get where we want to go.”
Board members expressed appreciation for the committee’s work, but also had more they wanted considered. Board members Ananda Mirilli and Ali Muldrow stressed the importance of keeping disproportionality at the center of the conversation.
“I’m also not interested in seeing Black or African-American students disproportionately recommended for restorative justice processes,” Muldrow said. “Overall I’m excited about the recommendations and grateful we’re moving in the direction of restorative justice.”
Others asked about the process and whether the board would be voting on the recommendations as a block or individually. Board president Gloria Reyes said they were checking with legal on the process of voting.
One of the recommendations would create a Superintendent’s Advisory Committee to continue the discussions on safety and security. Some committee members had asked for more time at one of the group’s final meetings, but board members stressed the importance of timeliness to include anything in the 2021-22 budget.
Board member Cris Carusi asked to make sure the committee’s discussions would be transparent so the community could remain aware of its work.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.