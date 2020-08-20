Rounding up Madison's free back-to-school supply distribution events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Back-to-school season in 2020 is unlike any other.

With many schools beginning the year virtually, and those that are in-person adding safety protocols amid the ongoing pandemic, students and teachers are preparing for something new.

And so are the community groups holding back-to-school events, normally a collection of excited energy with family activities and school supplies galore. This year, many of those events are becoming “drive thrus” or focused on the needs for virtual learning, which is how Madison Metropolitan School District students will learn for at least the first quarter.

The Cap Times is collecting events that families can attend to receive school supplies or help for the fall. If you know of something not listed here, please email sgirard@madison.com.

Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Center

1409 Theresa Terrace

Thursday, Aug. 20, 5-7 p.m.