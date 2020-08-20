Rounding up Madison's free back-to-school supply distribution events

Back-to-school season in 2020 is unlike any other.
With many schools beginning the year virtually, and those that are in-person adding safety protocols amid the ongoing pandemic, students and teachers are preparing for something new.
And so are the community groups holding back-to-school events, normally a collection of excited energy with family activities and school supplies galore. This year, many of those events are becoming “drive thrus” or focused on the needs for virtual learning, which is how Madison Metropolitan School District students will learn for at least the first quarter.
Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Center
1409 Theresa Terrace
Thursday, Aug. 20, 5-7 p.m.
Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Center is hosting its Annual Back2School Block Party Thursday, Aug. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. Families will receive complimentary bookbags with school supplies to support virtual learning and a BBQ meal for four in a drive-thru setting. The event is open to the public, but intended for Theresa Terrace and Hammersley neighborhood residents.
Calvary Gospel
5301 Commercial Ave.
Saturday, Aug. 22, 9 a.m. until supplies run out
Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, Calvary Gospel Church will hold a free school supplies drive-thru event for its annual Back-to-School bash. The event will run until the collected supplies run out.
100 Black Men of Madison
The 100 Black Men of Madison is shifting its Back-to-School focus this year from backpacks full of supplies to helping families with resources for virtual learning. Virtual mentoring, internet connectivity and computer training are among the topics they’ll focus on.
