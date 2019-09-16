Blackhawk Middle School in Madison was evacuated Friday afternoon on a report of a smell of natural gas, but the culprit turned out to be something more benign: rotting cookies and protein bars.
Engine Company 3 responded to the school in the 1400 block of Wyoming Way at 2:48 p.m. Friday, 10 minutes after the odor was reported to authorities, and they had the situation under control by 3:30 p.m., Madison Fire Department public information officer Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
Arriving firefighters were met by school staff, who directed them to a technician from MGE who already was on the scene. The technician had identified the area where the smell was coming from, but didn’t detect gas readings with his handheld sensor and said the strange odor did not have the trademark smell of natural gas, Schuster said.
The firefighters went with w staffer to the classroom where the odor was coming from, but they also noticed that it did not match the smell of natural gas and an atmospheric sensor could not clock any readings to confirm the presence of natural gas or any other type of flammable gas.
They ultimately isolated the odor to a cabinet, where they found inside a Tupperware container filled with cookies and protein bars. They opened up the container, releasing a pungent odor into the room—the same odor that drew them to the scene and prompted the evacuation, Schuster said.
With rotting food fingered as the cause of the odor, the building could be opened again for staff and students.