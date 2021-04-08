 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
River Valley schools closed Thursday due to lack of transportation for students
alert

River Valley schools closed Thursday due to lack of transportation for students

Desks in school classroom, generic file photo

The River Valley School District said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night that its schools would be closed Thursday because “Lamers is unable to transport students.”

No details were provided on the problem for Lamers Bus Lines.

The southwestern Wisconsin district said staff will be available Thursday in their classrooms to help or answer questions from students and/or parents via phone and email.

High school sports will proceed as planned, but middle School volleyball is canceled for Thursday, River Valley said.

Photos of the year: A look back at the Wisconsin State Journal's top photos of 2020

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics