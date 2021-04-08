River Valley schools closed Thursday due to lack of transportation for students

The River Valley School District said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night that its schools would be closed Thursday because “Lamers is unable to transport students.”

No details were provided on the problem for Lamers Bus Lines.

The southwestern Wisconsin district said staff will be available Thursday in their classrooms to help or answer questions from students and/or parents via phone and email.

High school sports will proceed as planned, but middle School volleyball is canceled for Thursday, River Valley said.

