Richland School District closes schools on Thursday due to flu outbreak

Richland School District closes schools on Thursday due to flu outbreak

The Richland School District announced on its Facebook page that schools would be closed Thursday due to an outbreak of the flu among students and staff.

The cancellation includes parent-teacher conferences that were scheduled for Thursday, but Richland Center High School athletic activities will run as scheduled, the district said.

