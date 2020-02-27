Richland School District closes schools on Thursday due to flu outbreak

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for visiting!
Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.
The Richland School District announced on its Facebook page that schools would be closed Thursday due to an outbreak of the flu among students and staff.
The cancellation includes parent-teacher conferences that were scheduled for Thursday, but Richland Center High School athletic activities will run as scheduled, the district said.
Tags
Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today