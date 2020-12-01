Reyes will not seek re-election to Madison School Board

The Madison School Board will have at least one vacancy as it heads into the spring election.
Board President Gloria Reyes announced in a statement Tuesday she will not run for re-election after one term on the board, citing her new position as executive director at Briarpatch.
“As a Board member, I have always felt that our MMSD community deserved every ounce of energy I have. I’ve given that,” Reyes wrote. “Now, I have taken on a big, important, new job. While my new employer is fully supportive of my public service, I believe my focus must turn completely to serving our Briarpatch youth and families.”
Reyes’ term on the board included the resignation of superintendent Jennifer Cheatham, a year with interim Jane Belmore and the search for and subsequent hiring of a permanent replacement, Carlton Jenkins. The board also voted unanimously earlier this year to remove police officers from schools, a position Reyes herself had opposed until this summer’s nationwide reckoning with overpolicing in minority communities.
District voters also approved a pair of historic referenda this November.
“Although there are challenges ahead, the District is in a strong place: a respected, effective leader as Superintendent and continued investment from our community thanks to two successful referenda this fall,” Reyes wrote. “This Board will lead us into a bright future.”
Reyes’ seat is one of two up for election next spring. Savion Castro, who was appointed to a vacant seat in summer 2019 and won re-election to finish out the term in April, confirmed Tuesday he is circulating nomination papers to seek re-election.
Reyes thanked her supporters, specifically for supporting her as the first Latina School Board member in Madison.
“It was your support and your commitment that kept me resilient and resolute in making decisions based on what was best for our students and school community,” she wrote. “Thank you for standing alongside me, holding me accountable, and pushing me as an elected leader to grow, to learn, and to have the courage to make tough decisions.”
