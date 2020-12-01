Reyes will not seek re-election to Madison School Board

The Madison School Board will have at least one vacancy as it heads into the spring election.

Board President Gloria Reyes announced in a statement Tuesday she will not run for re-election after one term on the board, citing her new position as executive director at Briarpatch.

“As a Board member, I have always felt that our MMSD community deserved every ounce of energy I have. I’ve given that,” Reyes wrote. “Now, I have taken on a big, important, new job. While my new employer is fully supportive of my public service, I believe my focus must turn completely to serving our Briarpatch youth and families.”

Reyes’ term on the board included the resignation of superintendent Jennifer Cheatham, a year with interim Jane Belmore and the search for and subsequent hiring of a permanent replacement, Carlton Jenkins. The board also voted unanimously earlier this year to remove police officers from schools, a position Reyes herself had opposed until this summer’s nationwide reckoning with overpolicing in minority communities.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

District voters also approved a pair of historic referenda this November.