Review of former Sennett principal's dismissal rescheduled for Friday; board vote would be open to the public

The Madison School Board will discuss whether to reinstate Jeffrey Copeland as Sennett Middle School principal on Friday — and if a decision is made that night, now it will be made in public.

The board met in closed session Tuesday night to begin a review of Copeland's dismissal, but the meeting was halted after only 15 minutes for what the school district described as a "technical issue" leading up to the meeting.

Copeland was fired Sept. 26 after he accidentally left comments on the voicemail of a teaching applicant, who held a degree from the Dominican Republican and spoke English as a second language, that the school district deemed as discriminatory.

Copeland appealed the termination, but school district administration initially denied his request for reinstatement or financial compensation. The two sides then agreed to bring the matter to the school board, whose decision will be final.

Unlike the notice for Tuesday's meeting, Friday's notice includes language that gives the board the option to meet in closed or open session. Specifically, the new notice says the board can discuss the matter in closed session, but if there's a vote, it must be taken in public.

Tuesday's meeting was only noticed for closed session, though the open meetings law requires that employees have the option to request the meeting be open to the public.

When the board is considering dismissal, demotion or other discipline of an employee, the meeting notice is required to include "a statement that the person has the right to demand that the evidentiary hearing or meeting be held in open session."

It's unclear if this was the technical issue that derailed Tuesday's meeting, and school district spokesperson Tim LeMonds declined to comment on the matter because it was discussed in closed session.

Copeland's lawyers previously stated that he had requested Tuesday's review to be public. District administrators, though, said they didn't receive that request.

Lawyers for Copeland declined to comment on Wednesday.

State law also cites that if the employee requests an open session, the board cannot conduct an "evidentiary hearing or take final action in closed session," but it can meet in closed session for deliberation.

On Wednesday afternoon, board member Nicki Vander Meulen posted a screenshot of an email to district leadership in which she requested to see the new notice for the meeting before it was published.

"School board business must be open and transparent," Vander Meulen said in the post.

She formally requested that notices be sent to her to be hand signed as board clerk. Typically, she said, her digital signature is used, and she doesn't review notices before they're published.

"I cannot jeopardize (the Madison School District) by having my name on late notices," she said in the email. Vander Meulen declined a Wisconsin State Journal request for additional comment or explanation Wednesday.

The board has up to 20 days after the review is complete to take up the vote and issue a decision on Copeland's reinstatement.