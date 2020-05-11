Reuniting Madison students, instruments a major opus

When Madison schools closed abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many musical instruments were left behind in classrooms.
The schools quickly shuttered March 13, leaving staff members to figure out a way to distribute instruments to the students who had not taken them home. Last week, it was middle school students’ turn to receive their instruments.
Eighth-grader Levi Hasse has been thankful he had his guitar to play at home after leaving his viola at O’Keeffe Middle School.
“I didn’t think of bringing it home. I thought we were going to school the next day,” said Levi, who got the viola back Friday. “I’ll probably be rusty. It will be good to get back into it.”
O’Keeffe orchestra teacher Jason Jacobs and Principal Tony Dugas stood outside the school last week to hand out about a dozen instruments to families who had responded to emails. Another 25 to 30 private and school-owned instruments are still to be delivered.
“Families were appreciative,” Jacobs said.
Alida LaCosse, music specialist at Wright Middle School, also was distributing instruments last week and tucked in a little something extra. Known as the “fruit lady” at school, where she gives out the snack, LaCosse made up some care packages consisting of a snack bag of chips, cookies, an orange, a couple of miniature candy bars, stickers and a face mask.
She said she was moved by the fact that closing the school was so abrupt for students, who also can’t just run to the nearby store anymore to get snacks just for themselves.
When she approached the vehicles she said, “Here is your instrument — I tuned it — and here is something just for you,” LaCosse said.
“The kids don’t expect it,” she said. “When I hand them their care package, there is always a little squeal of delight.”
LaCosse used some of her economic stimulus check to buy 50 disposable masks, but because of connections, she also got some handmade cloth ones from Cynthia Rae and Elaine Meszaros.
Peter Kuzma, arts education coordinator for the Madison School District, said some instrumental teachers who could see the closing coming started to organize instruments for students to take home right away. But then Friday, March 13, turned out to be the last day Dane County schools were in session rather than the following Wednesday, as ordered by Gov. Tony Evers.
At first it looked like schools might be closed just until April 6. And the district knew musical instruction could be offered without necessarily needing instruments, Kuzma said.
“We wanted to ensure that there were big picture plans for students to be able to access all of the other learning,” Kuzma said. “Being unsure about how long the closures would last and also wanting to make sure we were able to handle things safely and in an organized way, it ended up being a bit longer before instrument distribution could take the front burner.”
In the Madison School District, 45 of its 50 schools have a traditional instrumental music program in orchestra, band or both.
“That’s a lot of kids and a lot of instruments,” Kuzma said.
In the meantime, teachers challenged their students to invent instruments at home — such as figuring out how to play with pots and pans or glasses of water, or building instruments. Teachers could also have students work on composition and music theory, reading music and understanding musical concepts.
Teachers such as Jacobs at O’Keeffe were creating curriculum for students with instruments and without.
James Wesson, orchestra and band teacher at Sherman Middle School, is working with jazz musician Hanah Jon Taylor to continue his guest residency program at the school. Taylor, along with local percussionist Joey Banks and other musicians, are creating some lessons that students will be able to access on the internet. Michele LaVigne, who sponsored the residency, will donate additional funding, and other students in the district also will be able to use the lessons.
“Teachers, I think, have been very resourceful.” Kuzma said. “Once it became clear this (school closure) is going to be much longer ... we had a lot of families and students reaching out to us and saying, ‘Hey, I want my instrument.’”
The district worked out a plan for distributing the instruments by running them out to vehicles to load into a trunk or hand off in another way with no contact. Staff delivered the small number of instruments to families without access to transportation, and the contingency was to have the staff ride on a Badger Bus to deliver them if necessary. The plan was piloted around April 22 at Memorial High School under the guidance of Assistant Principal Ben Radloff.
Later that week, the rest of the high schools got their instruments out. Because of the way the beginning strings program for fifth-graders is run, most of the students take their instruments home, and how to handle the rest of the instruments at that grade level is still under discussion, Kuzma said.
“It’s a huge process,” Kuzma said. “We have thousands of instruments in our district and most of them are owned by the district.”
Kuzma said the instruments left behind weren’t the only music education disruption caused by the abrupt school closure.
La Follette and West high schools were in the middle of putting on their spring musicals but had to cancel shows. Some elementary schools were involved in putting on productions for the Disney Musicals in Schools program.
In addition, the 53rd annual district Strings Festival, had been planned for March 21. It involves strings students in fifth through 12th grades, who participate at the event at the high school into which their elementary or middle school feeds.
“That’s something that is in planning for the year before,” Kuzma said. “It is one of these big community-building events.”
