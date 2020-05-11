Reuniting Madison students, instruments a major opus

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

She said she was moved by the fact that closing the school was so abrupt for students, who also can’t just run to the nearby store anymore to get snacks just for themselves.

When she approached the vehicles she said, “Here is your instrument — I tuned it — and here is something just for you,” LaCosse said.

“The kids don’t expect it,” she said. “When I hand them their care package, there is always a little squeal of delight.”

LaCosse used some of her economic stimulus check to buy 50 disposable masks, but because of connections, she also got some handmade cloth ones from Cynthia Rae and Elaine Meszaros.

Peter Kuzma, arts education coordinator for the Madison School District, said some instrumental teachers who could see the closing coming started to organize instruments for students to take home right away. But then Friday, March 13, turned out to be the last day Dane County schools were in session rather than the following Wednesday, as ordered by Gov. Tony Evers.

At first it looked like schools might be closed just until April 6. And the district knew musical instruction could be offered without necessarily needing instruments, Kuzma said.