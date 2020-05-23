Retiring amid the COVID-19 pandemic: Teachers bid goodbye to careers from a distance

As teachers left school the Friday that Evers made the announcement, some thought they would at least see their students for a day or two the following week or maybe at the end of the school year.

But a subsequent directive from Dane County officials shuttered schools earlier than the statewide deadline. An April extension of the state’s stay-at-home order put an end to in-person classes for the rest of the school year — a provision the state Supreme Court kept in place despite striking down much of the restrictions in the statewide stay-at-home order.

Kym Husom taught courses in law, economics and world history as a social studies teacher at Edgewood High School since 1980.

She didn’t realize March 13 would be her last day standing at the front of a classroom in the private Catholic high school on Madison’s Near West Side.

At the time, Husom, 64, said students and colleagues believed they would be back on campus before the end of the year. But her daughter, who works in the health care field, warned her not to expect a return. Edgewood High School held its last day of classes — in a digital setting — on May 13.

“It’s just been hard not to be in your room to say goodbye to kids, to say goodbye to people that you’ve worked with all those years,” Husom said.