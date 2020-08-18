Retired West Salem superintendent files to run for state schools chief

Recently retired West Salem Superintendent Troy Gunderson has filed to run in the race to lead Wisconsin's education agency, making him the third candidate expressing interest in being elected state superintendent next spring.
Gunderson retired as head of the West Salem School District this summer after spending 25 years working for the 1,838-student district outside of La Crosse. Last week, he filed a campaign registration statement for state superintendent.
The field of candidates looking to head the state Department of Public Instruction includes Sheila Briggs, an assistant state superintendent at DPI, and Jill Underly, superintendent for the rural Pecatonica Area School District. Current State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor is not seeking election.
Gunderson did not return a request for comment Tuesday.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed Stanford Taylor — the first African American state superintendent and his former assistant state superintendent — to the position in January 2019 to finish out the four-year term Evers won in 2017 but vacated when he was sworn-in as governor.
This winter, Stanford Taylor said she won't seek the job in the April 2021 election. Her term ends July 2021.
Gunderson was principal of the West Salem High School for 15 years before leaving in 2008 to briefly serve as superintendent of the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School District in Southwest Wisconsin, the La Crosse Tribune reported.
He returned to West Salem in 2010 to become superintendent. During his tenure, Gunderson oversaw a successful referendum in 2016 to renovate and add onto the district's middle school after voters rejected two referendums to build a new middle school in 2014 and 2015.
Voters in the district also passed a three-year, $5.3 million operating referendum last year.
Briggs has been with DPI for nine years and is in charge of the academic excellence division, serving under Evers when he was state superintendent. She started her career in the Madison School District as a teacher, principal and administrator.
Underly has been superintendent of the 386-student Pecatonica Area School District since 2015. She began her career as a school teacher in Indiana and also worked under Evers leadership at the state education agency from 2009 to 2014.
While the state superintendent position is officially non-partisan, the contest typically includes liberal- and conservative-backed candidates vying to guide the direction of education in the state.
But it appears no conservative-leaning candidate has emerged yet.
Briggs, Gunderson and Underly have all donated to Democratic candidates and campaigns, including for Evers as state superintendent and his gubernatorial run, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign donation database.
The election for state superintendent, which is a four-year term, is April 6. If more than two candidates collect enough signatures to be on the ballot, a primary will be held Feb. 16.
