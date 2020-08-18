Retired West Salem superintendent files to run for state schools chief

He returned to West Salem in 2010 to become superintendent. During his tenure, Gunderson oversaw a successful referendum in 2016 to renovate and add onto the district's middle school after voters rejected two referendums to build a new middle school in 2014 and 2015.

Voters in the district also passed a three-year, $5.3 million operating referendum last year.

Briggs has been with DPI for nine years and is in charge of the academic excellence division, serving under Evers when he was state superintendent. She started her career in the Madison School District as a teacher, principal and administrator.

Underly has been superintendent of the 386-student Pecatonica Area School District since 2015. She began her career as a school teacher in Indiana and also worked under Evers leadership at the state education agency from 2009 to 2014.

While the state superintendent position is officially non-partisan, the contest typically includes liberal- and conservative-backed candidates vying to guide the direction of education in the state.

But it appears no conservative-leaning candidate has emerged yet.