Required vaccinations for teachers in Madison School District one step closer to reality

Superintendent Carlton Jenkins backed a vaccine requirement for teachers and staff on Friday, with less than a week before public schools are scheduled to welcome students back to the classroom and with COVID-19 resurging.

“We want to do everything we can first of all to make sure that our children are safe, our staff is safe and that we’re being responsible to our community,” Jenkins said during a press conference on Friday. “I am recommending that we move forward with a mandate for vaccination. … I don’t do this lightly.”

Jenkins said his position on the requirement developed through a collaborative effort and discussions between the district, local health experts and local union, Madison Teachers Inc., and after watching discussions on vaccination requirements for staff roll out in school districts across the country. No school district in Wisconsin currently has a vaccine requirement in place for teachers or staff.

Madison teachers overwhelmingly back the idea, with 85.5% of those surveyed in favor of requiring vaccinations, according to a survey conducted by MTI. One in 10 said they still want to learn more about a possible vaccine requirement, while 4.5% said they did not support it.