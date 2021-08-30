Required vaccinations for teachers in Madison School District one step closer to reality

The Madison School Board voted _ to _ on a resolution to move forward with required COVID-19 vaccines for teachers and staff.
Board members who voted in favor of the resolution include
The resolution, written by board member Cris Carusi, directed district administration to put together a plan to implement COVID-19 vaccine requirements for teachers and staff. If the resolution is passed, the district will present their plan to the board’s Operations Work Group on Sept. 20 to be voted on during the board’s regular Sept. 27 meeting.
Madison-area state lawmakers called on board members to move forward with mandatory vaccines for all district staff members in an open letter Monday, hours ahead of the board's expected vote on the issue.
The eight lawmakers, all Democrats, asked the board to move "swiftly to enact a policy of mandatory vaccination for all adults in MMSD facilities, including teachers and staff."
"Across the nation, as children have returned to school, pediatric ICU units are overflowing with children suffering from COVID. While children have previously been thought less susceptible to serious outcomes, they are becoming ill at alarming rates, and the long term effects of this disease on children are unknown," the eight lawmakers wrote in their letter.
Superintendent Carlton Jenkins backed a vaccine requirement for teachers and staff on Friday, with less than a week before public schools are scheduled to welcome students back to the classroom and with COVID-19 resurging.
“We want to do everything we can first of all to make sure that our children are safe, our staff is safe and that we’re being responsible to our community,” Jenkins said during a press conference on Friday. “I am recommending that we move forward with a mandate for vaccination. … I don’t do this lightly.”
Jenkins said his position on the requirement developed through a collaborative effort and discussions between the district, local health experts and local union, Madison Teachers Inc., and after watching discussions on vaccination requirements for staff roll out in school districts across the country. No school district in Wisconsin currently has a vaccine requirement in place for teachers or staff.
Madison teachers overwhelmingly back the idea, with 85.5% of those surveyed in favor of requiring vaccinations, according to a survey conducted by MTI. One in 10 said they still want to learn more about a possible vaccine requirement, while 4.5% said they did not support it.
“I think that 10% can easily be moved to the 85.5%, should the resolution pass,” MTI president Michael Jones said during the Friday press conference. “From the staff side, we see vaccinations as an extremely important part of making sure our kids and families and staff are safe, and everyone’s safe in the building, but it’s not the only (mitigation effort available). It goes hand in hand with masking, it goes hand in hand with making sure we’re enforcing and following all of the guidelines our public health experts are advising us to follow.”
The district had been reluctant to consider the move until the Pfizer vaccine received full approval by the Food and Drug Administration, which happened last week. That approval “certainly helped” move the discussion forward, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said.
Milwaukee Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, recently announced it is fast-tracking consideration of vaccine requirements for teachers and staff after 100 students and teachers tested positive for the virus in seven days. Roughly a quarter of that district’s students began their semester on Aug. 16 and, in the first week, 42 students and 14 staff tested positive, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. As of Thursday, 101 students and staff reported testing positive.