Republican state budget would cut $2.5 million from MMSD’s preliminary budget

It’s unclear which programs or initiatives could be at risk if MMSD has to cut $2.5 million from its current preliminary budget proposal. The School Board is expected to vote on its preliminary budget at its June 28 meeting.

The $128 million increase legislators approved Thursday, which marked less than one-tenth of the funding increase proposed by Gov. Tony Evers, was predicated on the billions in federal COVID-19 aid headed to schools over the next couple of years.

But the plan Republicans approved might put that same federal funding in jeopardy. The relief money for schools is contingent on states spending the same or more on K-12 education as they have on average over the last three fiscal years, as a proportion of their budget.

The increase is well below the $428 million two-year investment in K-12 and higher education that would be required, as WisPolitics.com reported. Republicans tried to make up the difference by putting $350 million into the state’s rainy day fund earmarked for education, but a letter sent from a U.S. Department of Education official Friday said the plan puts the money at risk.