Republican proposal would require school districts to post curriculum lists online

Co-sponsor Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Oconto, said the bill, rather than focus on a single timely issue like the “critical race theory” debate, will allow parents more access. He said attending a small private school in his childhood allowed his parents to be connected to what was happening in the classroom and that is a connection he wants all parents to have.

“Words change, culture changes, but a parent's right to raise their own kids the way they want to should never change,” Behnke said.

Sikma said he didn’t believe a bill like this would chill any teaching about controversial issues, a concern that teachers in some states have expressed in the wake of anti-CRT legislation.

“If there's concerns that something might be taught that's controversial, then hiding it isn't the way to move forward,” he said. “Having a productive debate at the local level will be a far better approach for facilitating that buy-in from parents and from the taxpayers who are paying the bills.”

