‘Representation matters’: Gutierrez’s decision leaves MMSD without its ‘groundbreaking hire’

“When we start looking at a pool of candidates that are racially and ethnically diverse, we start seeing people that have a much more complex experience and very different backgrounds,” Mirilli said. “We intentionally set up the hiring to do that, to be able to get candidates that were representing beyond the status quo.”

Gutierrez was one of three finalists, all of whom were people of color and all of whom were from out of state. The other two finalists were both black, and some black community leaders criticized the Gutierrez hire in a February letter, suggesting the district needed a black leader. Menéndez Coller is a member of the Latino Consortium for Action, which replied with its own letter in support of Gutierrez and asking the community to give him a chance.

“I want a Superintendent that understands equity and understands how to roll out specific initiatives that will allow Black kids, Hmong kids, Latino kids, kids of color move forward,” Menéndez Coller wrote in her email Monday.