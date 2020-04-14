‘Representation matters’: Gutierrez’s decision leaves MMSD without its ‘groundbreaking hire’

The Madison Metropolitan School District was less than two months away from having its first non-white superintendent.
The milestone had received mention during the January announcement of Matthew Gutierrez’s hiring to take over the position June 1. School Board president Gloria Reyes said his Latino identity was “very important.”
“We all strongly believe representation matters,” she said during a Jan. 24 press conference. “When you see yourself in a leadership role as a young kid, that goes a long way.
“For our students to see our first Latino superintendent, it is a powerful message to our students, all of our students, that anyone in this city and community can succeed.”
That made Gutierrez’s decision to rescind his acceptance in a March 31 letter, with a public announcement coming April 6, all the harder to take for many. The Seguin, Texas, superintendent wrote in his letter that he felt he needed to remain in his school district to see through the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Madison School Board was set to meet in closed session Monday night to discuss its options and Reyes planned to address next steps with reporters on Tuesday.
Karen Menéndez Coller, the executive director of Centro Hispano of Dane County, wrote in an email Monday that her initial concern was for the district now needing a quick turnaround to determine how to fill the position.
But that Gutierrez was a “groundbreaking hire” who was no longer coming added to her disappointment. The ongoing pandemic, which data show is disproportionately affecting people of color, highlights the need for someone who “truly understands the needs of kids of color,” Menéndez Coller wrote.
“After meeting Dr. Gutierrez, I was proud of his story and background but I was more proud that leadership was going to represent our young people and that our teachers and staff in MMSD would have a leader with the intellect and lived experience to guide them in the next phase of growth for the district,” Menéndez Coller wrote. “I was proud that our (School) Board of Directors gave the opportunity to someone who's typically not found in such leadership positions nationally.”
School Board member Ananda Mirilli echoed Monday the importance of someone who understands communities of color, saying in a phone interview she was proud of the initial search process that resulted in “a true diverse pool of candidates.” She called it a “pretty significant change from where we were,” and said Gutierrez’s hiring — even if he won’t ever fill the position — “is a sign that throughout our organization that we have shifted systems and structures.”
“When we start looking at a pool of candidates that are racially and ethnically diverse, we start seeing people that have a much more complex experience and very different backgrounds,” Mirilli said. “We intentionally set up the hiring to do that, to be able to get candidates that were representing beyond the status quo.”
Gutierrez was one of three finalists, all of whom were people of color and all of whom were from out of state. The other two finalists were both black, and some black community leaders criticized the Gutierrez hire in a February letter, suggesting the district needed a black leader. Menéndez Coller is a member of the Latino Consortium for Action, which replied with its own letter in support of Gutierrez and asking the community to give him a chance.
“I want a Superintendent that understands equity and understands how to roll out specific initiatives that will allow Black kids, Hmong kids, Latino kids, kids of color move forward,” Menéndez Coller wrote in her email Monday.
Mirilli said the public discussion around the letters got her thinking about the challenges any new superintendent would face in Madison, but specifically one of color. She said that while it’s important to her and others to have a leader who has a different “personal experience” than has been represented in MMSD’s leadership in the past, it’s just as important for that person to “understand that they will have some blind spots.”
“As people of color, we do not have singular experiences,” she said. “We do not have the same experience.”
However the board chooses to move forward with filling the position, which will be open when interim superintendent Jane Belmore’s contract expires at the end of July, Mirilli said she’s hopeful they can continue to seek someone who recognizes those blind spots and that they can “expand the way we talk about our leaders of color in Madison.”
“The challenge in hiring a superintendent of color is that what we have seen in education … is (assumptions) that if you’re Latinx, all you know is about the experience of Latinx students; if you’re a black educator, all you know is the experience of black students,” she said. “We needed to break that mold, because we don’t make that same assumption of our white leaders.”
