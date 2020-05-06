Report: Wisconsin schools more reliant on state aid could take greater hit due to COVID-19 pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin school districts more reliant on state money, such as Milwaukee, could face a greater financial hit if the state freezes or cuts education spending next year to balance its budget in response to projected drops in tax revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

The organization analyzed the precarious financial situation school districts face as measures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus are expected to significantly slow revenue from income, corporate and sales taxes, potentially creating a $2 billion budget shortfall.

The estimated hole means state lawmakers might need to make cuts for the second year of the 2019-21 spending package to meet the state Constitution’s balanced budget requirement.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

School aid makes up the largest pot of money in the state’s general fund.

“The risk from a state aid cut could be greatest for districts that have lower property values and as a result depend more on state aid in their budgets,” the report said. “These are districts that tend to serve the state’s largest populations of low-income students, students of color and students with disabilities.”