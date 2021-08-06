Report: Wisconsin private schools saw enrollment decline along with public schools

Two other educational sectors benefited from the declines: virtual charter schools, which saw enrollment rise 84%, and homeschooling, which increased enrollment by 47%.

The question now for schools is how to project the changes going forward. As WPF notes in its report, the state’s two largest school districts took “strikingly different” routes toward predicting that future in creating their 2021-22 budgets.

Milwaukee Public Schools forecasted it would regain most of the students lost the year before, while the Madison Metropolitan School District took a more conservative approach, budgeting as if it would not see the students in grades 1-12 who left the district return.

Because state aid and district revenue caps rely on enrollment numbers, it will be a key piece to watch in coming years for the future of education funding in the state.