Report: Wisconsin private schools saw enrollment decline along with public schools

Enrollment declines amid the COVID-19 pandemic weren’t limited to public schools, according to a new report.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum highlighted new private school enrollment data from the 2020-21 school year in its latest report, showing that the sector declined along with public schools, albeit at a lower level.
Private school enrollment last year declined 1.5%, while public school enrollment around the state dropped 2.9%. Both sectors saw the largest drops in early grades.
“The figures offer at least a partial counterpoint to speculation about a potential surge in private school enrollment during the pandemic as many public schools continued remote instruction through the fall and winter,” the report states.
For public schools, pre-K and kindergarten enrollment “plunged,” the report notes, while first through eighth grades saw a smaller decline and high school enrollment “actually increased slightly.” Private schools, meanwhile, saw a 15.4% decline in pre-K and 4K enrollment for the year, while K-12 enrollment “essentially held flat.”
“This suggests the enrollment decline may have been driven in part by families who opted to delay starting their youngest learners, especially pre-K students, in school during the pandemic,” the report states.
Two other educational sectors benefited from the declines: virtual charter schools, which saw enrollment rise 84%, and homeschooling, which increased enrollment by 47%.
The question now for schools is how to project the changes going forward. As WPF notes in its report, the state’s two largest school districts took “strikingly different” routes toward predicting that future in creating their 2021-22 budgets.
Milwaukee Public Schools forecasted it would regain most of the students lost the year before, while the Madison Metropolitan School District took a more conservative approach, budgeting as if it would not see the students in grades 1-12 who left the district return.
Because state aid and district revenue caps rely on enrollment numbers, it will be a key piece to watch in coming years for the future of education funding in the state.
Those two districts, along with the next eight largest in the state, account for 25% of total state enrollment, but saw 38% of the total enrollment decline in the 2020-21 school year, according to the report.
“Reasons for the difference could range from the greater use of virtual and hybrid learning by urban schools to higher levels of concern about COVID-19 in those areas,” the report states.
As the 2021-22 school year nears, districts and parents are once again facing some uncertainty. While districts are planning for a return to full-time, five-days-a-week in-person instruction, the question of mask mandates has become divisive amid the surging Delta variant.
The data highlighted in the report shows Wisconsin’s experience was similar to what played out nationally. Preliminary national data shows public school enrollment dropped 3%, which is the largest decline since at least 2000, according to the report.
The National Association of Independent Schools, meanwhile, reported a 4% enrollment decline among its member schools in 2020.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.