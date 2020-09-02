Report: Wisconsin fell to middle of the states on K-12 spending as Act 10 took effect

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With slower growth in education spending than the country as a whole, Wisconsin has slipped down the ranks of states in how much it spends to educate each child, a situation the COVID-19 pandemic could further complicate if cuts in educational funding are needed, according to a report released Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a report analyzing Wisconsin's spending on education compared with where other states rank and the trend of the nation as a whole.

In 2002, Wisconsin was ranked 12th in the nation on K-12 per-pupil spending when it spent $8,574 for every student, the report said, but the state dropped to 24th in per-pupil spending by 2018 with $12,612 spent on each student — the most recent year data was available from the U.S. Census Bureau, which was used by the nonpartisan research organization to compare education spending.

Iowa is the only neighboring state that spent less per student in 2018, the report said.

While state spending on education rose in Wisconsin by 15% between 2008 and 2018, nationwide public education spending grew by 23% over those 10 years, the report said. Wisconsin's increase over the decade ranked 38th among the states.