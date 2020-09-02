Report: Wisconsin fell to middle of the states on K-12 spending as Act 10 took effect

With slower growth in education spending than the country as a whole, Wisconsin has slipped down the ranks of states in how much it spends to educate each child, a situation the COVID-19 pandemic could further complicate if cuts in educational funding are needed, according to a report released Wednesday.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a report analyzing Wisconsin's spending on education compared with where other states rank and the trend of the nation as a whole.
In 2002, Wisconsin was ranked 12th in the nation on K-12 per-pupil spending when it spent $8,574 for every student, the report said, but the state dropped to 24th in per-pupil spending by 2018 with $12,612 spent on each student — the most recent year data was available from the U.S. Census Bureau, which was used by the nonpartisan research organization to compare education spending.
Iowa is the only neighboring state that spent less per student in 2018, the report said.
While state spending on education rose in Wisconsin by 15% between 2008 and 2018, nationwide public education spending grew by 23% over those 10 years, the report said. Wisconsin's increase over the decade ranked 38th among the states.
Much of the difference between how much Wisconsin spends per student versus the country as a whole is driven by patterns in staff salaries and benefits — in part due to Act 10, the 2011 law that limited the power of public sector unions and encouraged districts to have teachers pay more toward pension and health care premiums, according to the report.
Salary increases for school employees have also lagged the nation, the report said.
Spending nationwide on salaries and benefits combined increased 24% between 2008 and 2018, the report said, and 10.4% in Wisconsin during the same time period.
The report said attention to school financing is "especially high right now, as the need to adopt and maintain balanced budgets in light of COVID-19 and its negative impact on state tax revenues will force policymakers to make difficult tradeoffs."
Lower-than-expected state tax revenues could require the state Legislature to take up a "budget repair bill" this fiscal year to meet a constitutional requirement to have a balanced budget.
The state budgeted $6 billion in school aid for 2019, or 35% of all expenditures from general purpose revenue. And debate on the next biennial budget begins early next year.
"Because K-12 education is the single largest category of general purpose revenue spending in the budget, it may be difficult for state leaders to avoid contemplating cuts in this area," the report said. "However, as they do so, they should consider Wisconsin's spending trends relative to the nation over the last decade."
The Policy Forum used public K-12 per-pupil spending data from the U.S. Census Bureau on areas such as instruction, transportation, curriculum development, administration and staff training for the analysis. Capital spending and payments on debt were not included.
