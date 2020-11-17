Report: Support for school referenda crosses ideological, economic lines

A new report highlights the continued strong support for school district referenda around the state, noting that it crosses ideological lines and comes despite an especially challenging economic period.

Voters around Wisconsin overwhelmingly supported local measures on their Nov. 3 ballots, with 43 out of 51 receiving approval. The Wisconsin Policy Forum report, “Wisconsin School Referenda Rise Above Economy, Politics,” published Tuesday notes that between the April and November ballots, voters approved 85.6% of school referenda in 2020 — the second-highest passage rate since 1993.

“In a time when politics is often nationalized, these referenda results are a reminder that voters can be moved by local issues and concerns,” the report states. “They also may merit the careful attention of state and even national leaders given Wisconsin’s status as a key swing state.”

The support in both elections this year came amid unprecedented challenges for school districts and communities.