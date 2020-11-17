Report: Support for school referenda crosses ideological, economic lines

A new report highlights the continued strong support for school district referenda around the state, noting that it crosses ideological lines and comes despite an especially challenging economic period.
Voters around Wisconsin overwhelmingly supported local measures on their Nov. 3 ballots, with 43 out of 51 receiving approval. The Wisconsin Policy Forum report, “Wisconsin School Referenda Rise Above Economy, Politics,” published Tuesday notes that between the April and November ballots, voters approved 85.6% of school referenda in 2020 — the second-highest passage rate since 1993.
“In a time when politics is often nationalized, these referenda results are a reminder that voters can be moved by local issues and concerns,” the report states. “They also may merit the careful attention of state and even national leaders given Wisconsin’s status as a key swing state.”
The support in both elections this year came amid unprecedented challenges for school districts and communities.
In April, the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts had all moved to virtual instruction by state mandate and the long-term outlook and consequences remained unclear. By November, many unknowns remained, but some districts had returned to in-person instruction while others remained virtual, as district leaders tried to navigate the ongoing pandemic and balance health, safety and student learning.
The high passage rate continued a trend for Wisconsin that WPF has highlighted in previous reports. The approval rate for referenda in any single election has hit 70% “just four times in the last 20 years,” the latest report notes, with all four coming since 2016.
In both elections, but especially by November, the economy was in the midst of a downturn, but that didn’t stop voters from increasing their own property taxes to help their school districts.
“A notable finding is that the referenda that were put to voters did exceptionally well across the state and even among its hardest-hit communities,” the report states. “The two referenda in Door County districts, for example, both passed despite the heavy blow that COVID-19 has delivered to areas dependent on tourism.”
The report also notes the difference between a county’s vote share for Republican President Donald Trump or Democratic challenger and President-elect Joe Biden and approval for school referenda.
“Support for a Republican presidential candidate may sometimes, but not always, indicate that a community’s voters might not favor a referendum question that calls for higher taxes and greater spending,” the report states. “But it is telling that in certain cases, support for a given school referendum exceeded the vote for the Democratic candidate by a margin of more than 30 percentage points.”
WPF used broader county voting data where that local information was unavailable, and the report states they were confident it was applicable.
With a challenging state budget season ahead, in which Gov. Tony Evers made funding for K-12 education an exception to his request that departments freeze spending, WPF notes that referenda support could be a signal to state legislators.
“As a challenging state budget approaches, the results suggest voters remain concerned about schools; and that they are willing — in the case of their local district, at least — to take on some additional taxes to fund public K-12 education despite the economic downturn,” the report states. “In a larger sense, the elections show that despite increasing polarization, the electorate may be more unified around some issues of local importance.
“Perhaps that example might serve the state’s leaders as they seek consensus of their own in the Capitol during the difficult months ahead.”
