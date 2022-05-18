Report shows increased percentage of students with disabilities involved in restraint or seclusion incidents

The percentage of students with disabilities involved in an incident in which they were restrained or secluded during the 2020-21 school year increased over the previous year, according to the Department of Public Instruction.

Reporting such incidents for the second time since a 2019 law passed to require the collection of data, the state said there were 9,263 incidents involving 2,937 students in 791 out of 2,561 schools, including online, alternative and private schools across the state.

Those numbers are down from the 2019-20 school year, when the state said there were 18,457 incidents involving 5,792 students in 1,170 out of 2,248 schools, including some private schools. DPI cautioned against comparing data collected in the two school years due to pandemic-related shifts from in-person to online-only learning in districts.

Students with individualized education programs (IEPs) were involved in instances of seclusion and restraint at a higher rate than other students during the 2020-21 school year, constituting 85% of all seclusion incidents and 84% of all physical restraint incidents reported. Those percentages are up from the previous year, when students with IEPs were 82% of all seclusion incidents and 77% of all restraint incidents.

“These figures represent the lived experiences of students and staff in our state, and we must use this information to improve our systems and practices to reduce the frequency and need for these events,” State Superintendent Jill Underly said in a statement. “That is especially true for our students with disabilities, who are far more likely to be subjected to these practices than their peers.”

The Madison School District, where the issue has drawn public scrutiny in recent years, reported using restraint or seclusion 228 times on students during the 2020-21 school year, including 44 incidents involving students with disabilities. Those numbers are down from the 2019-20 school year when the district reported using restraint or seclusion 1,259 times on students, including 233 incidents involving students with disabilities.

The Madison School District conducted learning in an online-only environment for most of the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report is the second of its kind provided on a statewide scale in Wisconsin after 2019 revisions to a decade-old law. Public schools, private schools participating in a voucher program for students with disabilities and private schools where students are placed by public districts are now required to report the information.

State law defines restraint as a restriction that immobilizes or reduces the ability of students to freely move their torso, arms, legs or head, and seclusion as the involuntary confinement of students, apart from other students, in a room or area from which the student is physically prevented from leaving.

Dane County and conclusions

Dane County school districts used seclusion or restraint on students a total of 378 times during the 2020-21 school year. Most districts in Dane County were learning in an online-only environment for at least half of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Dane County, Cambridge had the most seclusion incidents per 1,000 students (9), followed by Madison (3.6) and Verona (3.5). Cambridge also had the most restraint incidents per 1,000 students (8), followed by Madison (5.2) and Wisconsin Heights (4.3).

The Madison school with the highest number of incidents last school year was Leopold Elementary with 17 seclusion incidents and 35 restraint incidents.

The largest number of incidents involving restraint and seclusion used on students took place in elementary schools across the state.

While some trends are evident — such as widespread use in elementary schools and higher rates among students with IEPs — the ultimate reality is that what should be a last resort mitigation strategy continues to be implemented in Wisconsin schools, the report concluded.

“Our educators continue to see the stark impact of the social and emotional turmoil experienced by learners and their families, and we need to do more to address why seclusion and restraint must be used — even as a last resort,” Underly said. “Our schools need meaningful, ongoing investment of resources beyond one-time, federal relief dollars to meet these challenges for us to see a reduction in the use of these practices.”

Policy updated

In September 2020, the Madison School Board unanimously approved updates to its policy on restraint and seclusion to forbid certain practices and include new notification requirements.

Prone restraints, which often involve staff members forcing a student to the floor, along with holds that could block the student's circulation such as chest compression or placing weight on a student’s throat are forbidden. Locks on doors to rooms used for seclusion are prohibited, as well, under the new policy.

Madison schools are required to notify parents of students through a written report, and principals must meet with staff or law enforcement who use restraint or seclusion, after an incident in which one or both methods are used.

Both seclusion and restraint practices are allowed by state law, but are only justifiable if the student presents a “clear, present and imminent risk” and the technique used to intervene must be the “least restrictive feasible.”

