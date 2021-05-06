Report recommends Madison terminate district employees who OK'd East High hidden cameras

The district said the third-party investigation found the camera installation request and approval was to monitor a third-shift custodian's work habits. The installation, which violated district policy, resulted in one camera being placed in a locker room coach’s office and aimed at a couch, and another camera was aimed at a cot in a room where students with disabilities changed, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said in a statement released by the district Thursday.

The cameras were angled to catch an East custodian who was suspected of sleeping while on the clock during night shifts. Jenkins had previously said the locations had furniture “conducive for sleeping” and the cameras were angled to only capture the furniture, not people nearby.

That revelation caused outcry within the Madison community. In March, more than 200 district staff and community members signed an open letter addressed to Jenkins that said the custodian was “targeted based on his race.” The letter also called for staff involved in the installation to issue a public apology and to be suspended by the district.