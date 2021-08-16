Report: One-third of Dane County high schoolers missed class due to pandemic

One-third of Dane County high schoolers missed classes in 2021, according to a report released by the Dane County Youth Commission Monday.
The number of students who missed class was a significant increase from the commission’s 2018 survey, likely due to the pandemic and access to online schooling. According to the commission, 34% of high school students reported missing class at least once in the past 30 days during the survey period, compared to 21% in 2018.
The Dane County Youth Assessment, a survey conducted every three years by the commission, is meant to provide insights into the attitudes and experiences of youths in grades 7 through 12 in an effort to better understand their concerns, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.
More than half of Black or African American high schoolers and more than one third of Hispanic or Latino high schoolers in Dane County reported missing class during the pandemic school year.
Among middle school students in Dane County, 19% of students in grades 7 and 8 reported missing class in 2021, compared to 8% in 2018.
Roughly 20% of students surveyed said they struggled with online learning due to an unreliable internet connection, according to the report.
COVID results
Nearly 27,000 students across 19 area school districts completed the survey this year and results were significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report.
Negative behaviors, such as bullying, that usually take place at school were down considerably. Behaviors that typically involve students congregating or socializing face-to-face, such as alcohol use or sexual behavior, also saw a decline.
But emotional health topics related to stress and worry, such as struggling with homework, anxiety, and depression, were higher. Previous reports outlined a steady increase in mental and emotional health struggles, but the trend accelerated this year, likely due to the pandemic.
Notable outcomes
The report outlined an increase in mental health struggles among girls, students who are LGBTQ, and those from low-income families. Among high school girls, 44% reported depressive symptoms in 2021, compared to 34.2% in 2018, 30.3% in 2015, and 25.6% in 2012.
Of youth who identify as gay or lesbian, 78% reported feeling anxious “always or often” along with 71% who identify as bisexual and 64% who are questioning their sexual orientation, compared to 44% of youth who identify as heterosexual.
Youth whose families are struggling financially are more anxious than students who say money is not a problem for their family right now.
“We cannot ignore the emotional health concerns our young people report struggling with, particularly among female, LGBTQ+, and low-income youth. The results speak to the continued need for mental health services, which Dane County has continued to prioritize and expand during this unprecedented time,” Parisi said in a statement.
The report noted an increase in undesirable changes among students in 2021, including struggles with homework, anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation and self-harm in 2021 and a decrease in regular exercise, eating breakfast, safer sex behaviors and the amount of sleep on a school night.
The report also outlined some desirable changes among students in grades 7 through 12 during the 2020-21 school year, including an increase in family meal participation, a sense of belonging at school, and receiving mental health services along with a decrease in smoking cigarettes and marijuana as well as a decrease in the use of tobacco and alcohol, binge drinking, sexual activity, and illegal drug usage.