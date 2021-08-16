Report: One-third of Dane County high schoolers missed class due to pandemic

Negative behaviors, such as bullying, that usually take place at school were down considerably. Behaviors that typically involve students congregating or socializing face-to-face, such as alcohol use or sexual behavior, also saw a decline.

But emotional health topics related to stress and worry, such as struggling with homework, anxiety, and depression, were higher. Previous reports outlined a steady increase in mental and emotional health struggles, but the trend accelerated this year, likely due to the pandemic.

Notable outcomes

The report outlined an increase in mental health struggles among girls, students who are LGBTQ, and those from low-income families. Among high school girls, 44% reported depressive symptoms in 2021, compared to 34.2% in 2018, 30.3% in 2015, and 25.6% in 2012.

Of youth who identify as gay or lesbian, 78% reported feeling anxious “always or often” along with 71% who identify as bisexual and 64% who are questioning their sexual orientation, compared to 44% of youth who identify as heterosexual.

Youth whose families are struggling financially are more anxious than students who say money is not a problem for their family right now.